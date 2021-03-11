Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Una Rudden, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Una Rudden, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. March 10th 2021 peacefully at the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her brother Patsy & sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing relatives & friends. Removal on Friday morning from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government and HSE Covid 19 restrictions the funeral mass & burial will be for relatives and friends. The funeral mass can be viewed on the below link https://churchtv.ie/ballyconnell.html

Michael Raymond Forde, Raheny, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim



Forde, Michael Raymond (Raheny and formerly of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim), (peacefully), 9th March 2021 surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, beloved husband of Dorothy and father of the late Maureen. Michael will be very sadly missed by his wife, son Ter and daughters Eileen and Annette, sons-in-law Paul and John, grandchildren Matt and Jake, sister Eilish, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 12th March, at 11.30am via the following link https://www.rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ The above link is taken from the Church website which is provided and managed by the Church. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Ann McManus, Geevagh, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ann McManus (née Corcoran), Foyogues, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, following a prolonged illness. Predeceased by her beloved parents Joe and Maureen. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, sons Colm and his partner Mairéad, Shane, Niall, Enda and his partner Evelyn, sisters Catherine and Mary, brothers Pat and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in -law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, former work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Friday morning (March 12th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House private, please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page).

Frank Owens, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Frank Owens, Annaghmore, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, suddenly, at his home on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. Much loved husband and best friend of Mary and proud and devoted father of Adrian, Damian, Ronan and Niall. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and sons, daughters-in-law Phil, Mary, Katrina and Clare, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Dylan, Caitlin, Daniel, Sean, Ethan, Cian, Amy, Kyle and Ella, brothers Michael, PJ and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 11, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed online and will be broadcast on the parish radio frequency 108FM.



John (Fonsie) Lavin, Ennis, Co Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John (Fonsie) Lavin (Retired An Garda Siochana), 'Roncalli', The Cresent, Ennis, Co Clare, and formerly of Lackin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, March 9th, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine. Sadly missed by his daughter Anita, son Damian, grandchildren Amy and Michael, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 12pm in St Joseph's Church, Ennis with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

John Joe Dowd, Elphin, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Joe Dowd, Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on Tuesday, March 9th, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen Jones, Pauline Gallagher, Bridie Courtney and brother Tom. Sadly missed by his sister Kitty Scanlon (Rathallen), brothers Paddy (Birmingham), Jimmy (Kidderminster) and Leo (Larkhill), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John Joe's remains will leave O'Connors Funeral Home, Tulsk, on Thursday, March 11, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Catherine's Church, Killina, with burial immediately afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace