Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, March 17, St Patrick's Day, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Blaney Desmond McHugh, Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Monday March 15th peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Violet, Muriel, Gwen, Iris and Noreen, brothers George and Howard, very sadly missed by his wife Hazel, brother Russell, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Removal leaving his residence today, Wednesday, 17th March, at 1.30pm arriving at Derrylane Parish Church for Private Family Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House Private Please.

May they all Rest in Peace