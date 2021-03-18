Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, March 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Evelyn McGlynn, Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford / Sandymount, Dublin



Evelyn McGlynn, Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co. Longford formerly from Sandymount, Dublin 4, March 17th, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. in her 100th year, predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Michael, Bernard, Larry and Kieran and sister Maureen, sadly missed by her brother Thomas (Tommy) sisters in law Kitty and Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives in Ireland and U.K. neighbours and friends. Evelyn’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, via Eddercloone, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Evelyn’s funeral Mass can be viewed on McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page, link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Jodie Cassidy, St Attracta’s Park, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred on the 17th of March of Jodie Cassidy, St Attracta’s Park, Marian Road, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John Ingram, Carrarod, Belturbet, Cavan / Lisnaskea, Fermanagh



John Ingram, Carrarod, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Tuesday, 16th March, peacefully in hospital. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Doyle) R.I.P. and loving brother of Bridget (Maguire), Philomena (McGrory) and Willie. Predeceased by his brothers Benny, Jimmy, Dick and his sisters Greta (Hyland), Betty (Ferden), Jean (O’Sullivan), Vera (McMahon) and Mary (Maguire). Reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, and a large family circle. John’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestvHolyCross ChurchLisnaskea.

Blaney Desmond McHugh, Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Cavan



Blaney Desmond McHugh, Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Monday March 15th peacefully in Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Violet, Muriel, Gwen, Iris and Noreen, brothers George and Howard, very sadly missed by his wife Hazel, brother Russell, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Removal leaving his residence today, Wednesday, 17th March, at 1.30pm arriving at Derrylane Parish Church for Private Family Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House Private Please.

May they all Rest in Peace