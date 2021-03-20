Leitrim deaths - Saturday, March 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim surroundings:

Maura Miney (née McMorrow), St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Maura Miney (nee McMorrow) (St. Mary’s Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, formerly Killargue.) – March 17th 2021 (Peacefully) in her 102nd year in the tender loving care of the Doctors, nurses and staff of St. Phelim’s nursing home, Dromahair. Pre-deceased by her husband Charles and son Gabriel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Catherine McMahon (Derry), son Charles (Texas), son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Angela and Gemma, grandchildren Vivienne, Sharon, Paul, Maria, David, Donal, Mark, Catherine and Helen, great-grandchildren Orla, Niamh, Charlie and Eimear, Danae and Finn, sister-in-law Mary McMorrow, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link here. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Maura’s Funeral Mass and Burial will be restricted to family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Phelim’s Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund.

Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At University Hospital, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, his family Tony, Seán, Jacinta (Jones), Redhills, Tina (Dowd), Lanesboro & David, his sister Mary (McGovern), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will be on Sunday next (21st March) at 12 noon and may viewed online. In accordance with current restrictions, immediate family only may attend Seán's Funeral Mass. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be directed to the Coronary Care Unit at University Hospital, Galway C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Jody Cassidy, St Attracta’s Park, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jody Cassidy, St Attracta's Park, Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on the 17th of March 2021. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and his father Michael. Sadly missed by his sisters Veronica and Imelda, brother Michael, brothers-in-law JP Molloy and Billy Campbell, sister-in-law Nuala, Jodies children and their mother Maggie, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Jodie's remains will leave his sisters Veronica's house, 23 Church View, Boyle on Saturday, the 20th of March, to arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 11am Mass with burial afterwards to Arigna Cemetery. House private please. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions Jody's Mass is restricted to family only with numbers not exceeding 10 people. The Cassidy family very appreciate your support at this time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace