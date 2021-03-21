Leitrim deaths - Sunday, March 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seán McNiff, Drumgowna, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At University Hospital, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, his family Tony, Seán, Jacinta (Jones), Redhills, Tina (Dowd), Lanesboro & David, his sister Mary (McGovern), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will be today, Sunday (21st March) at 12 noon and may viewed online. In accordance with current restrictions, immediate family only may attend Seán's Funeral Mass. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be directed to the Coronary Care Unit at University Hospital, Galway C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Eugene Maguire, Drumersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Suddenly, in London Son of the late Francis and Ellen, brother of the late Noel, Mary, Bridie, and Eileen. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Hugh John Mcgonigle Snr, The Lantern Bar, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Hugh John Mcgonigle Snr. Peacefully at his residence. Non Covid related. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Leitrim / Dublin



The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Lord Leitrim Court, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Beverly Downs, Knocklyon and Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin Dublin 12, Saturday 20th March 2021, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sons David (Mohill) and Andrew (Swords), his beloved daughter Julie (Qatar), their mother Veronica and his adored grandson Dylan. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Tuesday 23rd March at 11.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill. Due to current Covid 19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice Michael’s funeral will be restricted to 10 family members please.

Rita Doyle (née Kavanagh), Carrick Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rita Doyle née Kavanagh, Carrick Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Friday 19th of March 2021 suddenly at her residence. Rita will be sadly missed by her devoted husband John Joe, her loving sons; Alan and David and Alan’s partner; Fafi. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her brothers; Pat Joe (Cloone), Frank (Mohill), Mick (Dunboyne), Sean (Phibsboro), Leo (Kilmore) sisters; Mary Carney (Kilmore) and Dympna McTague (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, John Joe’s sister; Mary Moran (Drumrahill), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rita’s Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday 22nd March 2021 at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

May they all Rest in Peace