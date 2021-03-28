Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, March 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sarah Mc Gloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough, Leitrim



Reposing at her home with removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Glenade for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery Kinlough. Due to Covid restrictions house, church and burial are restricted to family only. Condolences can be left privately on Condolences pages at www.mcgloinfunerals.com Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o of Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

John Patrick Healy, Rathedmond, Sligo / Fivemilebourne, Leitrim

Formerly Rattinagh, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Fawnline, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim. March 26th 2021. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, Cherished father of Teresa, Geraldine, Siobhan and Claire. Adored Grandad of Clara, Callum, Hugh, Ellen, Alexander, Alice and Fionn. Predeceased by his Sisters; Bridie, Sr.Pio and Tessie . Sadly missed by his loving family ; sons-in-law, Declan, Liam, Ray and Teresa's partner Mark. brother; Thomas, sisters; Nan and Celia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon Monday. Funeral can be viewed live on www.sligocathedral.ie

James (Jim) Early, Clontarf, Dublin / Dowra, Cavan



Early James (Jim), (Clontarf and late of Dowra, Co. Cavan) – 25th March 2021, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home; beloved husband of Sheila (née Bodkin) and brother of the late Paul and Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving wife, niece Mary, nephews Thomas, Patrick and Michael, sisters-in-law Eilish and Maureen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message on www.kirwans.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to a charity of your choice.

John Wilson, Cootehall / Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Wilson, Elphin Street, Boyle and formerly Cootehall and Buriram, Thailand, on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bai and son Jamie (Thailand), sister Liz Ewings, brother-in-law Michael (Barcelona), neighbours and friends. A private cremation will follow. Donations, if desired, to Abbey Haven Patient Comfort Fund.

May they rest in peace.