Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen McCawley (née McGoldrick), Eden, Dowra, Leitrim



The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen McCawley, Eden, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her sister Margaret & brother Patrick. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Peter Owen, daughter's Joanne, Antoinette, Yvonne, Catriona and Shannon, sons Sean, Aaron and her 11 beloved grandchildren. Kathleen will sadly missed by her mother Kathleen, sisters Mary, Teresa, Pauline, brothers Johnny, Thomas and Andrew. In line with COVID-19 restrictions house is strictly family only. Funeral Arrangements Later

Gerry Murphy, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Gerry Murphy, Farnagh, Kiltoghert, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, March 29th 2021, peacefully, at his residence, in the care of his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Gerry, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, son Kieran, daughter Therese, sisters Maura (Birmingham), Patsy (Ballyhaunis), brother Sean, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren James, Denis, Sophie and Dara, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 31st, in St Mary's Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the following link. https://churchtv3.eu/carrickonshannon/

Luke McGloin, Shesnaun, Glenade, Leitrim



Luke McGloin, Shesnaun, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, 29/3/2021. Suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife May. Sadly missed by his daughters Majella, Breege, Rita and Pauline, sons Martin, John, Luke, Hubert and David, sister Winnie Branley, daughters in-law Margaret, Donna and Dawn, sons-in-law Michael, Kieran, David and Enda, sister in-law and brothers in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at home with Removal on Wednesday morning, to arrive at St Michael's Church for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice or the Irish Heart Foundation, care of any family member. Due to current Covid-19 Restrictions, House, Funeral and Burial are private to family only.

Beatrice (Beatie) Shryane (née Ledford), Annaghmore, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Beatrice (Beatie) Shryane, née Ledford, Annaghmore, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and formerly of Tivanagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, March 29th 2021; Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beatrice will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Gerry, daughter Mary, son Padraig, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Aoibhe, Ellen and Diarmuid, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from her residence to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday (March 31st) for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrentemple Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Beatrice’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen.

May they all Rest in Peace