Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas L (Tom) Callan, The Warren, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in his 93rd year. Solicitor (retired). Beloved husband of Rosemary and much loved father to Christopher, Margaret (Mc Court) and John. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Denise and Patricia, son-in-law Ciaran and grandchildren Ellen, James, Alex, Marcus, Matthew, Roseanna, Nicholas, Mollie, Thomas, William and Rose, his sisters Sylvia and Patricia, brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Marice, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will take place on Friday the 2nd of April at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. The Callan family very much appreciate your support at this time. The funeral service can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Gerard (Gerry) Mc Govern, Dromod, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Kinawley, Fermanagh



Formerly of Greaghnafina, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital Brother of the late Pat and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary (Molly) Murray, brother-in-law Jamsie, nephews Patrick and Sean nieces Margaret, Teresa, Christina, Philomena, and Caroline, relatives and friends. Remains arriving to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar via Greaghnafina and Dromod at 11am on Thursday for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Gerard's Mass, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Kathleen McCawley (née McGoldrick), Eden, Dowra, Leitrim

Regretfully on the 28th of March the sudden death has occurred of Kathleen McCawley, Eden, Dowra, Co. Leitrim (formerly of Ballintogher, Co. Sligo). Predeceased by her father Andrew, sister Margaret & brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband of 40 years, Peter Owen. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her beloved daughters Joanne (McGovern), Antoinette (McGourty), Yvonne (Flanagan), Catriona and Shannon, sons Sean and Aaron, son-in-laws/partners Enda, Ray, Nigel, Mark, Caoimhseach and Niamh. Beloved Nana of Charlie, Ellie Kate, Sonny, Odhrán, Finn, Rían, Cadán, Logan, Senan, Fiadh Grace and Caoimhe. Kathleen will sadly missed by her mother Kathleen, sisters Mary, Teresa, Pauline, brothers Johnny, Thomas and Andrew.Kathleen will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Kathleen will be greatly missed by her former work colleagues and customers of Dowra Mart, her neighbours and friends. In line with COVID-19 restrictions house is strictly family only. Due to current government and HSE guidelines Kathleen’s funeral will be private to family only. Funeral procession will leave her home on Thursday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Murphy, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Gerry Murphy, Farnagh, Kiltoghert, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, March 29th 2021, peacefully, at his residence, in the care of his loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Gerry, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, son Kieran, daughter Therese, sisters Maura (Birmingham), Patsy (Ballyhaunis), brother Sean, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren James, Denis, Sophie and Dara, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 31st, in St Mary's Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the following link. https://churchtv3.eu/carrickonshannon/

Luke McGloin, Shesnaun, Glenade, Leitrim



Luke McGloin, Shesnaun, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, 29/3/2021. Suddenly at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife May. Sadly missed by his daughters Majella, Breege, Rita and Pauline, sons Martin, John, Luke, Hubert and David, sister Winnie Branley, daughters in-law Margaret, Donna and Dawn, sons-in-law Michael, Kieran, David and Enda, sister in-law and brothers in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at home with Removal on Wednesday morning, to arrive at St Michael's Church for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice or the Irish Heart Foundation, care of any family member. Due to current Covid-19 Restrictions, House, Funeral and Burial are private to family only.

Beatrice (Beatie) Shryane (née Ledford), Annaghmore, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Beatrice (Beatie) Shryane, née Ledford, Annaghmore, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and formerly of Tivanagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, March 29th 2021; Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beatrice will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Gerry, daughter Mary, son Padraig, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Aoibhe, Ellen and Diarmuid, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from her residence to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday (March 31st) for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrentemple Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Beatrice’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen.

May they all Rest in Peace