Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, April 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Pat) Gaffney - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Patrick (Pat) Gaffney, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, formerly Lisdrumrea, Co. Leitrim, Dublin and Coventry, England on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Sr. Mary (Marist Sisters) (Ascot, England) and brothers Ted (Drumsna) and Joe (Boston). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John (Australia), Gerard (Dublin), daughters Ann, Bernie and Jane (Australia), Clare, and Mary (Dublin), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Gerry (England), sister Josephine (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Funeral Liturgy at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Liturgy will be streamed live.

Paul Glancy - New Ross, Co Wexford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Paul Glancy, Grange Road, South Knock, New Ross, Co. Wexford and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, 31st of March, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Moira and his brother Adrian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sinéad, sister Karen, brothers Peter, Enda and Gerard, nieces, nephews, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Friday in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Waterford followed by private cremation. Paul’s Funeral Service will be live streamed at 10:30 am on Friday by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/waterfordcath

Kathleen Gumley - Arva, Co Cavan



Kathleen Gumley (nee McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her son Pádraig, parents Phil and Bridgie and her brother Leo. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Declan, daughter-in-law Olive, her adored grandchildren Shannon and Oisin, brothers John, Colm, Turlough, Christopher and Philip Jnr, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her relations, neighbours and many friends.

Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan on Good Friday morning at 10.15am, travelling via Ballinagh & Corlismore to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for a private prayer service at 11 o'clock. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Kathleen's prayer service can be viewed live by following the link, https://vimeo.com/531352780

Thomas L (Tom) Callan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in his 93rd year. Solicitor (retired). Beloved husband of Rosemary and much loved father to Christopher, Margaret (McCourt) and John. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Denise and Patricia, son-in-law Ciaran and grandchildren Ellen, James, Alex, Marcus, Matthew, Roseanna, Nicholas, Mollie, Thomas, William and Rose, his sisters Sylvia and Patricia, brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Marice, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will take place on Friday the 2nd of April at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. The funeral service can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Gerard (Gerry) McGovern, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh

Formerly of Greaghnafina, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital Brother of the late Pat and Charlie. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary (Molly) Murray, brother-in-law Jamsie, nephews Patrick and Sean nieces Margaret, Teresa, Christina, Philomena, and Caroline, relatives and friends. Remains arriving to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar via Greaghnafina and Dromod at 11am on Thursday for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Gerard's Mass, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Kathleen McCawley (née McGoldrick), Dowra, Co Leitrim

Regretfully on the 28th of March the sudden death has occurred of Kathleen McCawley, Eden, Dowra, Co. Leitrim (formerly of Ballintogher, Co. Sligo). Predeceased by her father Andrew, sister Margaret & brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband of 40 years, Peter Owen. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her beloved daughters Joanne (McGovern), Antoinette (McGourty), Yvonne (Flanagan), Catriona and Shannon, sons Sean and Aaron, son-in-laws/partners Enda, Ray, Nigel, Mark, Caoimhseach and Niamh. Beloved Nana of Charlie, Ellie Kate, Sonny, Odhrán, Finn, Rían, Cadán, Logan, Senan, Fiadh Grace and Caoimhe. Kathleen will sadly missed by her mother Kathleen, sisters Mary, Teresa, Pauline, brothers Johnny, Thomas and Andrew.Kathleen will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Kathleen will be greatly missed by her former work colleagues and customers of Dowra Mart, her neighbours and friends. Funeral procession will leave her home on Thursday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 12pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace