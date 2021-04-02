Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anne Carroll (née McNulty), Gortnagullion, Leitrim / Kilbarrack, Dublin



Carroll (née McNulty) (Late of Gortnagullion, Co. Leitrim and Kilbarrack), March 31st 2021, Peacefully in RCNU. Anne, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Leo, loving mother to Helen, Lorretta, Annette, Johnny, Tommy, Bernie and Madeleine. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughters- in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and all who cared for her. Also remembering at this time her brothers Sean and Frank and sister Lorretta. Due to the current Government restriction a private family Service will take place on Saturday, 3rd April, at 10am in St. Benedict’s Church, Kilbarrack, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. This Service will be live streamed on https://stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie

Patrick (Pat) Gaffney, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) Gaffney, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, formerly Lisdrumrea, Co. Leitrim, Dublin and Coventry, England on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Sr. Mary (Marist Sisters) (Ascot, England) and brothers Ted (Drumsna) and Joe (Boston). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John (Australia), Gerard (Dublin), daughters Ann, Bernie and Jane (Australia), Clare, and Mary (Dublin), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Gerry (England), sister Josephine (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Funeral Liturgy at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Liturgy will be streamed live.

Paul Glancy, South Knock, New Ross, Co Wexford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Paul Glancy, Grange Road, South Knock, New Ross, Co. Wexford and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, 31st of March, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Moira and his brother Adrian. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sinéad, sister Karen, brothers Peter, Enda and Gerard, nieces, nephews, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Friday in the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Waterford followed by private cremation. Paul’s Funeral Service will be live streamed at 10:30 am on Friday by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/waterfordcath



Kathleen Gumley, Castlepoles, Arva, Co Cavan

Kathleen Gumley (nee McNerney), Castlepoles, Arva, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, her son Pádraig, parents Phil and Bridgie and her brother Leo. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Declan, daughter-in-law Olive, her adored grandchildren Shannon and Oisin, brothers John, Colm, Turlough, Christopher and Philip Jnr, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her relations, neighbours and many friends.

Kathleen's Funeral cortege will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan on Good Friday morning at 10.15am, travelling via Ballinagh & Corlismore to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for a private prayer service at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Kathleen's prayer service can be viewed live by following the link, https://vimeo.com/531352780

Thomas L (Tom) Callan, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, in his 93rd year. Solicitor (retired). Beloved husband of Rosemary and much loved father to Christopher, Margaret (McCourt) and John. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Denise and Patricia, son-in-law Ciaran and grandchildren Ellen, James, Alex, Marcus, Matthew, Roseanna, Nicholas, Mollie, Thomas, William and Rose, his sisters Sylvia and Patricia, brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Marice, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will take place on Friday the 2nd of April at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. The funeral service can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace