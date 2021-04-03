Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, April 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

George Reynolds - Booterstown, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin, formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown and The Central Bank, Dublin on Friday, 2nd April, 2021 in the loving care of all the staff at Belmont House Private Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Annie T., his brother Donno and his sister Collette. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brother's Fr. T.P. (Los Angeles) and Dr. Michael (Castlebar), his sister's Attracta McGrath (Strokestown) and Teresa Johnston (Belfast), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, April 5th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brendan Carolan, Ballintrillick, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Brendan Carolan, Moneylahan, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo, suddenly at home on March 31, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée Niamh and her daughter Emily, his daughter Leah, sons Jack and Daniel, his former wife Noreen, son in law Andrew, grandchildren Naoise and Shay, his parents Jackie and Emily, his sisters Bronagh and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass will take place at 12pm on Monday 05/04/2021 in the church of Mary Immaculate Grange. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac cemetery. Due to Government Guidelines, the church will be restricted to family only. Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence section below. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

Anne Carroll (née McNulty), Gortnagullion, Leitrim / Kilbarrack, Dublin

Carroll (née McNulty), ate of Gortnagullion, Co. Leitrim and Kilbarrack, Dublin on March 31st, 2021, Peacefully in RCNU. Anne, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Leo, loving mother to Helen, Lorretta, Annette, Johnny, Tommy, Bernie and Madeleine. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law, daughters- in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and all who cared for her. Also remembering at this time her brothers Sean and Frank and sister Lorretta. Due to the current Government restriction a private family Service will take place on Saturday, 3rd April, at 10am in St. Benedict’s Church, Kilbarrack, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. This Service will be live streamed on https://stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie

Patrick (Pat) Gaffney - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) Gaffney, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, formerly Lisdrumrea, Co. Leitrim, Dublin and Coventry, England on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Sr. Mary (Marist Sisters) (Ascot, England) and brothers Ted (Drumsna) and Joe (Boston). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John (Australia), Gerard (Dublin), daughters Ann, Bernie and Jane (Australia), Clare, and Mary (Dublin), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Gerry (England), sister Josephine (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 11.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Funeral Liturgy at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Liturgy will be streamed live.

May they all Rest in Peace