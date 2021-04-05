Leitrim area deaths - Monday, April 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Geraldine Casserly (née Scahill), Legatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

Legatinty, Frenchpark and formerly of New York and Kilmurray, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon April 3rd, 2021. Geraldine died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Staff of the intensive care unit at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Patrick and father-in-law James. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Seamus, son Conor, daughter Samantha, mother Harriet, sisters Pauline, Patricia and Aisling, mother-in-law Gertie, brothers-in-law Dermot, Alan, Aidan and David, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and many many friends. Geraldine will be removed from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Asicus Church, Frenchpark, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Rathmoyle Cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

The Casserly and Scahill families would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Geraldine’s Mass will be streamed on Sharkey Funeral Directors Facebook page. Geraldine’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/gcasserly

George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin, formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown and The Central Bank, Dublin on Friday, 2nd April, 2021 in the loving care of all the staff at Belmont House Private Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Annie T., his brother Donno and his sister Collette. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brother's Fr. T.P. (Los Angeles) and Dr. Michael (Castlebar), his sister's Attracta McGrath (Strokestown) and Teresa Johnston (Belfast), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, April 5th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brendan Carolan, Ballintrillick, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Brendan Carolan, Moneylahan, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo, suddenly at home on March 31, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée Niamh and her daughter Emily, his daughter Leah, sons Jack and Daniel, his former wife Noreen, son in law Andrew, grandchildren Naoise and Shay, his parents Jackie and Emily, his sisters Bronagh and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass will take place at 12pm on Monday 05/04/2021 in the church of Mary Immaculate Grange. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac cemetery. Due to Government Guidelines, the church will be restricted to family only. Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence section below. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

May they Rest in Peace