Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Patrick (Packie) McGarty - Terenure, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Patrick (Packie)McGarty, on Tuesday, 6th April, 2021, Terenure, D6W, formerly of Newlands, Clondalkin and Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved dad of Christine, Jean, Padraig, Michael, Mary, Aileen and Eamonn. Packie will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law John, Dominic and David, daughter-in-law Corinna, his adored grandchildren Ellen, Áine, Roisín, Catherine, Mary, Séan, Davóg, Donal, John and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Packie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church, Templeogue on Thursday morning at 10am: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx

Marian Higgins - Finglas, Dublin, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Marian Higgins, Merville Court, Finglas, Dublin, late of Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Connolly Hospital on Sunday, April 3rd. Pre-deceased by her parents Margaret & Edward and sister Helen. Marian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sisters Kathleen, Ita, Noreen & Yvonne, brothers Tommy, Anthony, Johnny, Kevin & Brendan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace. Marian’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated for her family, in private, on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock and can be viewed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RivermountParishFinglas/live/

P.J. Creegan - Moyne, Co Longford



P.J. Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 6th April, 2021. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie, by his sister Sarah and by his brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny and Oliver. P.J. will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Sr. Mary Rose (Los Angeles), Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe (London), Philomena Burke (London), Belinda Kirwin (Dublin), Helena Molphy (Dublin), Eilish Reilly (Moyne) and Jean Taafe (Legga), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

P.J.’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne (via Dromard GFC, Legga) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne.

James Connolly - Bundoran, Co Donegal / Castlegal, Co Sligo



James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Castlegal, Co. Sligo, suddenly on Tuesday, 6th April 2021. Son of the late Packie and Celine Connolly, Castlegal. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken family, sons Dermot and Thomas, daughter Jade, his loving partner Tracey (Mulhern), brothers John, Kevin and Bernard, sisters Josephine, Ann, Ellen, Noelle and Brigid, his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues in the Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran. May James Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing privately for family only at the residence of his sister Noelle, 11, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there on Friday morning, 9th April, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.