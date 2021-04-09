Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 9, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rev Canon Sydney Laing, Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan



LAING - William Sydney, (Rev. Canon), (Clondalkin, Dublin and Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan), 7th April 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Maguire Ward, Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased on 28th August 2020 by his wife and soulmate Lily. Wonderful father and best friend of Zandra and Hilary who cherished his sense of humour, wise counsel, generosity and his unfailing love. Sydney will be greatly missed by his sons-in-law Andrew (Giles) and Denis (Duggan), his grandchildren, Ingrid and Robert, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral will be private. You may view the Funeral Service on Monday (April 12) at 11 am here: https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/ You may also view the Committal Service on Monday at 12.15 pm here: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Thomas Smith, 14 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Thomas Smith, 14 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim formerly of Ardunsaghan,Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and Saint Albans London,England peacefully on Wednesday 7th April at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Keyes,brother Patrick, brother in law Edward, nephew Joseph, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass for Thomas will take place on Friday morning at 11am in Saint Mary's, Drumreilly, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current government restrictions Thomas' funeral and burial will be restricted to family only.

P.J. Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Co Longford

P.J. Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 6th April, 2021. Predeceased by his parents James and Katie, by his sister Sarah and by his brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny and Oliver. P.J. will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Sr. Mary Rose (Los Angeles), Sr. Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe (London), Philomena Burke (London), Belinda Kirwin (Dublin), Helena Molphy (Dublin), Eilish Reilly (Moyne) and Jean Taafe (Legga), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. P.J.’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne (via Dromard GFC, Legga) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne.

James Connolly, West End, Bundoran, Co Donegal / Castlegal, Co Sligo

James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Castlegal, Co. Sligo, suddenly on Tuesday, 6th April 2021. Son of the late Packie and Celine Connolly, Castlegal. Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken family, sons Dermot and Thomas, daughter Jade, his loving partner Tracey (Mulhern), brothers John, Kevin and Bernard, sisters Josephine, Ann, Ellen, Noelle and Brigid, his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues in the Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran. Reposing privately for family only at the residence of his sister Noelle, 11, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there on Friday morning, 9th April, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest in Peace