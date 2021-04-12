Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 12, 2021

The following death has occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Howard (née Smith), Ballyboy West, Clogheen, Tipperary / Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridget Howard née Smith, Ballyboy West, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 10th April 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her loving husbands; Arthur and Ron, her parents; David and Catherine, her sisters; Kitty, Mary and Eileen, her brothers; Tom, Patrick and Davy. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving family, her son; James (Aughavas, Co. Leitrim), daughter; Sharon, daughter-in-law; Mary (neé McBrien), son-in-law; Rob, brother; Danny, sisters; Elizabeth, Hannah and Teresa, brother-in-law; Johnny, grandchildren; Bradley, Jade, Danielle, Nicole and Kerrie, great grandchildren; Daisy and Max, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bridget’s funeral Mass will take place at Church of Our Lady and St. Kieran Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday (13th April 2021) at 12 noon followed by private cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Josie McLoughlin, Cornacartha, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Josie McLoughlin, Cornacartha, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. She slipped away quietly and gently on April 11th, 2021, holding the hands of her son and grandson, at the Plunkett Home in Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Larrie, daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Mary, Josie will be sadly missed by her son Thomas (Corrigeenroe), daughter Mary (Hanoi and Dublin), son-in-law John, her grandson John Paul and his wife Elaine, grandson Bob, granddaughter Ciara, great-grandchildren Ána and Róisín and by her wonderful neighbours and many friends. Removal from Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon to St. Teresa's Church Corrigeenroe on Monday evening (April 12th) arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (April 13th) at 12noon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/aughanagh.parish.10/videos//300221808286368/?app=fbl Josie will be laid to rest beside her husband Larrie in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Margaret (Josie) Brickley (née Flood), Clane, Kildare / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Brickley (nee Flood), Margaret (Josie), Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, April 10th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after having been in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Mick and sister of the late Leo, P.J., John James and Thomas, fondly remembered by her loving family, kind neighbours and loyal friends. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Margaret. The funeral mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am by going to the following link: https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Marie (Mary) Devine (née Timoney), Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo



The death has occurred of Marie (Mary) Devine (nee Timoney) Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ballina, peacefully at her home on Friday the 9th of April 2021. Deeply loved and regretted by her loving husband Michael her sons David, Niall, Paul and Richard daughters Sharon and Angela, brother Kieran, sisters Kathryn and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Dermot Devine(Boyle) Tom Devine O.A.R and Willie Devine (Dublin) sisters-in-law Margaret Divine and Sister-Mary Devine, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, the 12th of April, at 12 noon followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 3pm. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions, Marie's funeral is restricted to family only with numbers not exceeding 10 people. The Devine family very much appreciate your support at this time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

May they Rest in Peace