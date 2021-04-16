Leitrim area deaths - Friday, April 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Fox (née McHugh), Clontarf, Dublin / Leitrim

Fox Nora (nee McHugh) 13th April 2021 (Clontarf and late of Leitrim) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Ferndean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Gerry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne and Martina, sons Gary and John, sons in law Sean and Nick, daughters in law Daphne and Eileen, grandchildren Aisling, Sinead, Spencer, Ben, Chris, Alex and Ellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday morning, 19th April, at 10am via the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

Frank O'Rourke, St. Catherine's, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Francis “Frank” O’Rourke of St. Catherine’s, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Loughrea, Co Galway, April 15th 2021, peacefully, at home in his 91st year. Predeceased by his daughter Anne and son Colm. Sadly missed by his wife Laura, loving family Gerard, Deirdre, Enda, Ronan, Anton and Glenna, brother Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from his family home on Saturday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Frank’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Saturday as the cortège makes its way from the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to St. Clare’s Cemetery, Manorhamilton. The route to be taken will be: Via the family home in Lisnabrack, across Creamery Road, up Castle Street and across by the Castle, down Park Road proceeding to St. Clare’s Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommy) Keaveney, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Keaveney, Derrinaher, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, (14 April 2021) peacefully at his residence. Tommy, predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Teresa and his daughter Michelle, will be very sadly missed by his daughters Caitríona and Dolores, sons Michael and Tony, daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren Liam, Deirdre and Áine, relatives, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Tommy will take place on Saturday 17th of April at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Killenummery will burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service.

Michael O'Brien, Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael O’Brien, Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, 14th April 2021, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Paul, Gerry & Fergus, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Ulrica & Deborah, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Enda, Ciaran & Cliodhna and their mother Annette, Cian & Aaron and their mother Gráinne, Brian, Shane, Alva & Ollie, brother Denis, sisters-in-law, Nuala, Eileen, Ann & Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousin Maureen Golden USA, extended family, fellow members of Active Age & Carrick Athletics Club, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family only, leaving Michael’s residence, via Croghan Road, and arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion, on Saturday 17th April at 12.00pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Those who would like to pay their respects can form a static guard of honour along Michael’s final journey. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online by using the following link: https://cortoberparish.online/ No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or Irish Cancer Society c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Martin Barrett, Ballinvilla, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Martin Barrett, Ballinvilla, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday 14th April 2021 in his 84th year peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his sisters Eileen (Castlebar), Irene (Dublin), Martha (Croghan), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and good friend Attracta O'Dowd. Funeral Mass on Saturday 17th April in St.Michael's Church, Croghan at 3.30 pm with burial immediately afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Rory Conlon, Bodorragh, Keadue, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Rory Conlon, Bodorragh, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. April 13th 2020, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Christina and brother William. Sadly missed by his brothers Gerry and Ronan, sisters Marian and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday evening, arriving to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue at 8 o’c. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 o’c. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery, Co. Sligo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook

Eugene Maguire, Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Suddenly, in London. Son of the late Francis and Ellen, brother of the late Noel, Mary, Bridie, and Eileen. Eugene's remains will arrive, via Drummersee, to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for 10am Funeral Mass on Saturday, 17th April 2021, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery. Due to Government & HSE guidelines, Eugene's Mass and burial will be private to family only. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner. Eugene's family wish to express their appreciation for your understanding at this difficult time.



Kathleen McWade (née Keogh), 1 Mill Street, Drumlish, Longford

In her 91st year, following a short illness, under the exceptional care of Medical 3 staff at Mullingar General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, son-in-law Stephen Thornton, sisters Rose Gilliland, Mary Eaton and her only brother Packie Joe Keogh. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Frank, Christopher, daughters Grainne, Marlene and Sheila, sons-in-law Joe Wynne, Seamus Briody, daughters-in-law Christine and Tanya, grandchildren Catherine, Joseph, Luke, Mark, Hayley, Jack, Jorja and Christen, sisters Nan Farrell, Phyllis Williams and bother-in-law Alan Williams, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal this Friday to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for family funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 3pm. Family flowers only.

May they all Rest in Peace