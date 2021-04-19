Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis (Fran) Harte, Macroom Road, Bonnybrook, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved son of the late Margaret and Patrick and brother of the late Michael and John. Fran will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Gillian, Melissa and Stacey, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Marian, Kathleen, Christina and Noeleen, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Sandra, Tracey and Stephen, father-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th April (max. 10 people in church). The family would like to thank to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral cortege will leave Fran's home on Tuesday at 9.40a.m. en route to the church, those who wish to line the route may do so in a socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: St. Francis Hospice. Fran's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.00a.m. maybe viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joseph-the-artisan-catholic-church-bonnybrook

Georgina Lenardo (née Sackville), Lower Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14, Dublin / Bawnboy, Cavan



Lenardo (NÉE Sackville), Georgina (Lower Kilmacud Road, Dublin 14 and formerly of Bawnboy, Co.Cavan) – April 16th, 2021 (Peacefully) at St.Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved mother of Stephen, Chloe (Helen), Barbara and Maria ; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Luke and Seán, extended family and her special friend Kathleen McGovern. Thank you to all the staff at St. Johns for their care and friendship in recent years. Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings Georgina’s funeral will be celebrated in private. Those who would like to attend but due to the current circumstances cannot, may leave a private message of condolence at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ . All enquiries to Massey Bros. 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock Tel: (01) 280 4454.

Tommy Gormley, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, Cavan / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan



Gormley, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, County Cavan (and formerly Ballyjamesduff), Friday 16th April 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, Tommy, predeceased by his siblings Paddy, Frank, Nicky, Jim and May and very deeply regretted by his partner Sheila, step-daughter Ciara, grandchild Kayla, sisters Nancy and Madge, relatives, friends and colleagues in the music business. Removal from McMahon’s Funeral Home, Cavan, on Monday 19th April at 11.20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government restrictions, Tommy’s Funeral Mass will remain private.

Nora Fox (née McHugh), Clontarf, Dublin / Leitrim

Fox Nora (nee McHugh) 13th April 2021 (Clontarf and late of Leitrim) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Ferndean Nursing Home, Blackrock. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (Gerry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne and Martina, sons Gary and John, sons in law Sean and Nick, daughters in law Daphne and Eileen, grandchildren Aisling, Sinead, Spencer, Ben, Chris, Alex and Ellie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Monday morning, 19th April, at 10am via the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

Irene Johnston (née Mills), Sligo / Leitrim



Johnston, Irene (née Mills), Sligo, April 14th 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Dearly loved mother of James and Anne. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Harry, sister Jean, all her family circle and friends. Funeral Service at 2pm on Monday April 19th in Sligo Methodist Church, Wine Street. Burial follows in the Church of Ireland Churchyard, Carrigallen, Co.Leitrim. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Service and burial are private to family. Family flowers only. Family home private please. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

Simon (Simie) Mullooly, Portahard, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Simon ‘Simie’ Mullooly (Cattle Dealer) Portahard, Frenchpark and formerly of Ardmoyle, Lisserlough, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (Peacefully) on April 15th, 2021 at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his partner and best friend Pat and her family, his sons Simon, David and Darragh, brother John, sister Attracta, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and many many friends. Simie will be removed from his home on Monday at 11.15am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Simie’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew him would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory.Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care services - Donate here Mass can be viewed on Sharkey Funeral Director's Facebook page. Simie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/smullooly If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortège makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.

May they all Rest in Peace



