Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Claire Small (née Conboy), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Claire Small née Conboy, Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Treanmore, Mohill, Sunday 18th April 2021 suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her sister Bridie and brothers Benny and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; James her son; James Jnr. daughter-in-law; Rasa, grandson; Noah, sisters; Nellie Kavanagh (Mohill) Marian (Mohill) and Kathleen (UK), brother Charlie (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Claire’s residence will remain strictly private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Claire's funeral cortège will leave her residence at 11.30am on Wednesday 21st April 2021 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Annie-Mae Gaffney (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey, Roscommon / Clondra, Longford



Gaffney Annie-Mae (née Hanley), Drummanmore, Rooskey and formerly of Fisherstown, Clondra -18th April 2021 peacefully in the care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Kathleen.Sadly missed by her son Tommy, daughter-in-law Aoibheánn, sisters-in-law Helen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, friends and neighbours. The Funeral cortege will leave the residence of Annie's son Tommy & daughter-in-law Aoibhéann at 11:30 on Wednesday April 21st for funeral mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey. Followed by burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Directives and in the interest of public health, the funeral Mass will be private for family only. If you wish to view the Mass you can watch it via http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.

May they all Rest in Peace