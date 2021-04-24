Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, April 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Vera Mc Glory (née McDonagh), St. Bridget’s Place Lower, Hidden Valley, Woodquay, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



Formerly Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Vera passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, 23rd April. She is predeceased by her loving husbands’ Tony Spelman and Seán Mc Glory and by her son Brendan Spelman. Loving mother of Dermot, Noeleen Gander and Sharon Keleghan, grandmother of Clodagh, Greg, Gemma, Olga, Ava, Ian, Seán and great grandmother of four great-grandsons. Vera will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandsons, sisters Josie (New York) and Ettie (Tuam), her daughter-in-law Bridie, sons-in-law Paul and Hughie, the extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Monday, 26th April, 2021 at the Franciscan Abbey Church, Francis Street in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Fr. Fintan Mc Kiernan, Cross, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Derrylin, Fermanagh



Fr. Fintan Mc Kiernan, Cross House, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & former parish priest in Derrylin, Fermanagh April 21st 2021 suddenly but peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his brothers Gerry, Eugene and Edward. Deeply regretted by his nephews John (Orla) & Fintan (Jennifer), niece Carmel (Andreas), grand nephew Seán, nieces Alice, Louise & Eva, Bishop Martin Hayes, his fellow priests in the Kilmore diocese, relatives & a large circle of friends. Due to government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines a private Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Saturday. Funeral Mass at 12pm in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart with a maximum of 10 people. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin, arriving approximately at 2pm. House private please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/540213115

Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Co.Cavan, April 22nd 2021 peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Pre deceased by his son Gerard, brothers Philip, Tom, Sean, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Monica and Frances, sons Raymond, Hugh, Patrick, daughters in law, sons in law, adored grandchildren, brothers Edmond, Pat, Joe, sister Eileen, extended family, and his many friends. Removal from his home on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at Sacred Heart Church Arva for Requiem Mass at 1pm, interment afterwards in Coronea cemetery Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Hugh's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kathleen Owens, Arderry, Corlough, Cavan / Milltown, Monaghan



Thursday, April 22nd, at Cavan General Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Gabriel and Paddy, her sister Agnes (Doonan), sisters-in-law, brother-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all who knew her. Kathleen’s funeral Mass will be on Saturday at 3.30pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough and may be viewed live on the Corlough-Templeport Parish Facebook page. Due to current government restrictions, Kathleen’s Mass and reposing will be private.

Padraig Shannon, Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Roscommon



Padraig Shannon, Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 22nd April 2021; Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway. Padraig will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Tony (Roscommon) and Christy (Waterford), sister Mary (Caherlistrane, Galway), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday (26th April) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. In line current Government guidelines, Padraig’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie. House strictly private at all times please. Padraig’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace