Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, April 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hannah Easterbrook (née Brienton), Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Leitrim



Hannah Easterbrook (nee Brienton), (Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim formerly of Cartron, Lough Allen, Co. Roscommon) – April 24th 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen, grandson Keith, brother-in-law Freddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Robert, sons Dessie, Adrian, Gabriel and Declan, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Noelle and Declan’s partner Laura, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Damien, Anthony and Ciara, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Marian O'Connor (née Casserly), Keadue, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon



Marian O’Connor (née Casserly), Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Tulsk, Co Roscommon. April 23rd 2021, Predeceased by her parents John and Martha and brother George-Michael. Marian passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Gerard and 10 children Tara, Emmet, Aoife, Pearse, Stephen, Éirin, Daniel, Brónagh, Kevin and Bláine, son and daughter in-laws /partners Dennis, Lorraine, Barry, Lauren, Andrea, Conor, Jenny and Paul, 8 adored grandchildren, Pearse, Zadie, Darla, Faye, Lottie, Grace, Sonny, and Bonnie, brother George, sisters Ann, Helen and Nuala, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Special thanks for the invaluable care and kindness of the nurses and doctors at both Galway and Sligo University Hospitals. Marian will be reposing at her home on Sunday afternoon. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Keadue, on Monday, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Kilronan Parish Facebook page. In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, Marian’s family have requested her Funeral Mass and burial be private to her family, limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church grounds, along route to and vicinity of cemetery and in cemetery.

Mary (Mae) Prunty (née Lang), North Strand, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



Prunty (nee Lang) Mary (Mae). Late of North Strand and formerly of Cormore, Arva, Co. Cavan and New York. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pakie) and loving mother of Noel. Sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren, Shane, Sinead and Aoife, sister-in-law Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Mae's Funeral Mass will be streamed live at 1pm on Monday, 26th April, by clicking on the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-parish

Vera Mc Glory (née McDonagh), St. Bridget’s Place Lower, Hidden Valley, Woodquay, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



Formerly Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Vera passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, 23rd April. She is predeceased by her loving husbands’ Tony Spelman and Seán Mc Glory and by her son Brendan Spelman. Loving mother of Dermot, Noeleen Gander and Sharon Keleghan, grandmother of Clodagh, Greg, Gemma, Olga, Ava, Ian, Seán and great grandmother of four great-grandsons. Vera will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandsons, sisters Josie (New York) and Ettie (Tuam), her daughter-in-law Bridie, sons-in-law Paul and Hughie, the extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Monday, 26th April, 2021 at the Franciscan Abbey Church, Francis Street in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Hugh Hourican, Woodlands, Arva, Co.Cavan, April 22nd 2021 peacefully at his home after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Pre deceased by his son Gerard, brothers Philip, Tom, Sean, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Monica and Frances, sons Raymond, Hugh, Patrick, daughters in law, sons in law, adored grandchildren, brothers Edmond, Pat, Joe, sister Eileen, extended family, and his many friends. Removal from his home on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at Sacred Heart Church Arva for Requiem Mass at 1pm, interment afterwards in Coronea cemetery Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Hugh's funeral will be private to family only. For those who are standing along the funeral procession please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Padraig Shannon, Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Roscommon



Padraig Shannon, Derrymaquirk, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 22nd April 2021; Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway. Padraig will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Tony (Roscommon) and Christy (Waterford), sister Mary (Caherlistrane, Galway), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday (26th April) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. In line current Government guidelines, Padraig’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie. House strictly private at all times please. Padraig’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace