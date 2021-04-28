Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Drumdoo, Mohill, Leitrim



Pauline passed peacefully from this life, in the care of Portumna Retirement Village on Wednesday 28th April, surrounded by her loving family. Given current restrictions, funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only. Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridie Tarbuck (née Campbell), Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran, Donegal



Bridie Tarbuck, nee Campbell, Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of St. Patrick's Tce., East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately for family only at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning 29th April at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.magheneparish.ie Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding Covid-19 the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery is private to family members only please. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bridie to the Summerville Health Care Facility, Strandhill, Co. Sligo or The Irish Cancer Society care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Charlie Fox, Ballymun, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Charlie Fox, Ballymun, Dublin and late of Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 26th April, following a brief illness, at The Mater Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife, Mary, his brothers John, Berney, Mattie, Tom and Paddy and his sisters Kathleen and Tina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Molly, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and brother Michael, Sydney, Australia, his many devoted nieces and nephews in Ireland, UK, Belgium, France, Australia, New Zealand and USA, his dear friend Rose, his large extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 10am on Thursday, April 29th at https://www.stpappinsparish.com/virgin-mary-1, followed by a private burial.

Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

Hannah Easterbrook (née Brienton), Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Leitrim

Hannah Easterbrook (nee Brienton), (Drumeneigh, Drumcong, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim formerly of Cartron, Lough Allen, Co. Roscommon) – April 24th 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen, grandson Keith, brother-in-law Freddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Robert, sons Dessie, Adrian, Gabriel and Declan, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Noelle and Declan’s partner Laura, grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Damien, Anthony and Ciara, cousins, neighbours and friends. Hannah’s funeral cortege will leave her residence today, Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Drumcong New Cemetery. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Hannah’s Home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 25 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church grounds and cemetery. House private please

Paddy Curran , Lakeview House, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Paddy Curran, Lakeview House, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 26th 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Eilish (née Bruen), sisters Mary Megan and Kathleen Hunt. Sadly missed by his daughters Catherine, Mairéad, Eilis, Bríd and their partners Jim Flynn, Gerry Lynch, Dónal Woods and Michael Hanly, grandchildren Ian, Mark, Derek, Emma, Paul, Eoin, and Ronan, brother-in-law Noel Hunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Wednesday (April 28th) for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie (Facebook Page) House strictly private please, due to Government restrictions. The Curran Family thank you for your support and understanding at this time. In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Mass is limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace