Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the wider area:

Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Merrion Road of Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath and formerly of Carrickeeny, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Marie and father of Karen, Colm and Eoin. Michael will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Zoe and Katherine, grandchildren Joe, Tommy, Isabelle, Georgia and Dillon, sisters Ita, Gretta and Martha, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Michael's funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.45am on Monday arriving for a Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath at 11am. Due to current restrictions Mass will be Private. Those who cannot attend are invited to follow the Mass at http://live.ratoathparish.ie/

Tom Kenny, Rosses Point, Sligo / Belturbet, Cavan



Kenny, Tom, Rosses Point, Sligo and formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan, April 30th 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney), Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney) Aughavilla, Belturbet and late of Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Michelle (McBrien) Terrence and Martin, predeceased by her father Jimmy and her brother Padraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, mother Annamay, brother Terry, sister Breda, son-in-law Ronan, her adored grandchildren Odhran and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday 1st May for family and close friends. Funeral Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Sunday, 2nd May, at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family member. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Margaret funeral will be private to family only.

Patrick Little, 3 Erne Court, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patrick Little, 3 Erne Court, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 30th April 2021. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Elma. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ryan and partner Sarah, brothers Francis, Peter, Bernard and Michael, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Patrick’s remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home for family and close friends on Saturday evening from 6pm until 8pm. His remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Patrick's Funeral Mass will be private to family only. Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by following this link https://vimeo.com/543832477

Padraig Murray, Aughaslane, Drumcong, Leitrim

Peacefully, after a short illness, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Mike Joe & Kathleen and son Oliver. Padraig will be sadly missed by his wife Sarah, sons Vincent, Jamie & Kieran, brother Gerry, grandsons Lee & Aaron, extended family, neighbours & friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am approx. from Smith’s Funeral Home in Ballinamore to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government restrictions, Padraig’s house, funeral Mass and reposing will be private.The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time. Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday and may be viewed at https://churchtv.ie/drumcong

Gerard (Gerry) Flynn, Glen Road, Knocknarea, Sligo / Leitrim

Flynn, Gerard (Gerry), Glen Road, Sligo and formerly of Kilnagross, Co. Leitrim, April 29th 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and Joseph and sisters Mary and Patricia. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Deirdre and Dermod. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandsons Oisín and Donnacha, sisters Noeleen and Joan, aunt Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends in Sligo and Leitrim. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday May 1st in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro, Sligo at 12noon. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.studiorove.ie/gflynn.

Bridget (Bridie) McGourty (née McPartlin), Tullinerin, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGourty, nee McPartlin, Tullinerin, Dowra, peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie and her parents John and Catherine, her sister Kathleen and her brother John. Bridie will be sadly missed by her family - sisters-in-law Dot and Frances, nieces, nephews, grand nieces/nephews and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who helped Bridie in her last months, particularly her carers and the staff at Sligo General Hospital Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8.30pm on Saturday. Funeral mass at 11.30am on Sunday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private. Anyone wishing to convey their sympathy can do so along the route from Bridie's home to Doobally Church and in Doobally church car park keeping a 2m distance. In Compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, funeral mass is limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Maura O'Connor, Patrick Street, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maura O’Connor (nee Bredin) St. Patrick’s Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Maura passed away peacefully on 28th of April in the care of the wonderful staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She will be hugely missed by her husband Phonsie, her children Padraig, Kevin, Eamonn, Deirdre, Ciaran and Colm, her grandchildren Michaela, Erica, Stephen and Gavin, Adam, Brian, George and Mark, Caoimhe and Cliodhna, Lorcan and Shonagh, her daughters-in-law Monica, Deirdre, Anne-Maria and Anne, her sister Agnes, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her large circle of friends. Maura’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, 1st of May, via Shop Street for Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

May they all Rest in Peace