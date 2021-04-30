Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, April 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Padraig Murray, Aughaslane, Drumcong, Leitrim



Peacefully, after a short illness, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Mike Joe & Kathleen and son Oliver. Padraig will be sadly missed by his wife Sarah, sons Vincent, Jamie & Kieran, brother Gerry, grandsons Lee & Aaron, extended family, neighbours & friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am approx. from Smith’s Funeral Home in Ballinamore to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government restrictions, Padraig’s house, funeral Mass and reposing will be private.The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time. Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday and may be viewed at https://churchtv.ie/drumcong

Gerard (Gerry) Flynn, Glen Road, Knocknarea, Sligo / Leitrim



Flynn, Gerard (Gerry), Glen Road, Sligo and formerly of Kilnagross, Co. Leitrim, April 29th 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by his brothers Nicholas and Joseph and sisters Mary and Patricia. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Deirdre and Dermod. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandsons Oisín and Donnacha, sisters Noeleen and Joan, aunt Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends in Sligo and Leitrim. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday May 1st in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro, Sligo at 12noon. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.studiorove.ie/gflynn.

Bridget (Bridie) McGourty (née McPartlin), Tullinerin, Dowra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGourty, nee McPartlin, Tullinerin, Dowra, peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie and her parents John and Catherine, her sister Kathleen and her brother John. Bridie will be sadly missed by her family - sisters-in-law Dot and Frances, nieces, nephews, grand nieces/nephews and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who helped Bridie in her last months, particularly her carers and the staff at Sligo General Hospital Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8.30pm on Saturday. Funeral mass at 11.30am on Sunday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private. Anyone wishing to convey their sympathy can do so along the route from Bridie's home to Doobally Church and in Doobally church car park keeping a 2m distance. In Compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, funeral mass is limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Maura O'Connor, Patrick Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maura O’Connor (nee Bredin) St. Patrick’s Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Maura passed away peacefully on 28th of April in the care of the wonderful staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She will be hugely missed by her husband Phonsie, her children Padraig, Kevin, Eamonn, Deirdre, Ciaran and Colm, her grandchildren Michaela, Erica, Stephen and Gavin, Adam, Brian, George and Mark, Caoimhe and Cliodhna, Lorcan and Shonagh, her daughters-in-law Monica, Deirdre, Anne-Maria and Anne, her sister Agnes, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her large circle of friends. Maura’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, 1st of May, via Shop Street for Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Pauline McKeon (née Sweeney), Drumdoo, Mohill, Leitrim

Pauline passed peacefully from this life, in the care of Portumna Retirement Village on Wednesday 28th April, surrounded by her loving family. Given current restrictions, funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Pauline's soul with immediate family only on Friday, 30th April, at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. Pauline will be laid to rest in Mohill local cemetery immediately afterwards. Pauline's cortège will leave her daughter Alicia's home in Portumna at 10:45 to make its way to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm, travelling via Athlone, Roosky and Dromod. Family and friends are invited if they wish to stand at their homes or line the route as a mark of support to the family.



Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

May they all Rest in Peace