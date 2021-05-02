Leitrim deaths - Sunday, May 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maud Regan (née Henry), Rockingham, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballymote, Sligo



Maud Regan (née Henry), Dublin Lodge, Rockingham, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of O’Connell Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, 1st May 2021; Peacefully, in her 90th year, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle (non-Covid related). Predeceased by her husband Michael, Maud will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Ray, sisters Clodie and Judy, brothers Dermot and Mark, daughter-in-law Andrea, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (3rd May) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. In line current Government guidelines, Maud’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Boyle and Gurteen.

Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Merrion Road of Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath and formerly of Carrickeeny, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Marie and father of Karen, Colm and Eoin. Michael will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Zoe and Katherine, grandchildren Joe, Tommy, Isabelle, Georgia and Dillon, sisters Ita, Gretta and Martha, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Michael's funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.45am on Monday arriving for a Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath at 11am. Due to current restrictions Mass will be Private. Those who cannot attend are invited to follow the Mass at http://live.ratoathparish.ie/

Tom Kenny, Rosses Point, Sligo / Belturbet, Cavan

Kenny, Tom, “Breifne”, Rosses Point, Co.Sligo, formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan, April 30th 2021, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Rita Kenny and his brothers Fr. Brian and Brendan. Tom will forever be remembered and deeply missed by his beloved wife Ada, his daughter Kate, sons Thomas, Conor and Brian, son-in-law Shane (Quill), his adored grandchildren Seán and Ada, his sisters Sheila Broderick (Dublin) and Maire Masterson (Tyrone), brothers-in-law Michael and Eugene, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday May 3rd at 2.45 pm to St Columba’s Church, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.studiorove.ie/tkenny. In keeping with current Government regulations, attendance will be limited 25 persons. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortège makes its way from the family home to church. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney), Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan

Margaret McCabe (née Gaffney) Aughavilla, Belturbet and late of Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Michelle (McBrien) Terrence and Martin, predeceased by her father Jimmy and her brother Padraig. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, mother Annamay, brother Terry, sister Breda, son-in-law Ronan, her adored grandchildren Odhran and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass in Church of Immaculate Conception Staghall, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Sunday, 2nd May, at 11.30am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family member. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, Margaret funeral will be private to family only.



Patrick Little, 3 Erne Court, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patrick Little, 3 Erne Court, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 30th April 2021. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Elma. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ryan and partner Sarah, brothers Francis, Peter, Bernard and Michael, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Patrick’s remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home for family and close friends on Saturday evening from 6pm until 8pm. His remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Patrick's Funeral Mass will be private to family only. Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed by following this link https://vimeo.com/543832477

Bridget (Bridie) McGourty (née McPartlin), Tullinerin, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGourty, nee McPartlin, Tullinerin, Dowra, peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie and her parents John and Catherine, her sister Kathleen and her brother John. Bridie will be sadly missed by her family - sisters-in-law Dot and Frances, nieces, nephews, grand nieces/nephews and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who helped Bridie in her last months, particularly her carers and the staff at Sligo General Hospital. Funeral mass at 11.30am on Sunday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private. Anyone wishing to convey their sympathy can do so along the route from Bridie's home to Doobally Church and in Doobally church car park keeping a 2m distance. In Compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, funeral mass is limited to 25 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

May they all Rest in Peace