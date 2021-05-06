Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gary Smyth, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon



Suddenly, at his home. Beloved son of Leo and dear brother of Annette, Sandra and Lisa. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing father, sisters and his mother Teresa, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Thursday, 6th May, for a private cremation service. The family thank you all for your support.

Ann McKiernan, 91 Haskin Court, Merrion Road, Merrion, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Late of Killaduff, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Saint Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Daughter of the late Packie and sister of the late Joan. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Bridie, triplet sister Margaret, triplet brother John, brothers Gerard (Jacinta), Paul (Carmel), Gabriel (Christina), brother-in-law Oliver, sister-in-law Ann nephews, nieces Cathriona, Joan, Rebecca, Danielle, Louise, Gearóid, Bhreifne, Sean, Megan, Luke and Ben, grandnephew CJ, cousins and a large circle of friends. Her remains will repose at her mother's house in Killaduff from 8pm this Wednesday until 10pm on Thursday. Family and friends welcome. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 1pm on Friday, 7th May, for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/545460028 Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occured of Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully, on May 4th, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, non covid related. Treasured son of Margaret and Aiden, Directors of Carty Group, much loved brother of Iarla, Mairead and Aiden Junior and very special nephew of Eileen Carty, Sunnyside, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Páid will be forever loved and deeply missed by his sorrowing parents, his loving sister Mairead, his dear brothers Iarla and Aiden Junior his loving aunts, uncles, nephews Jack and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary, cousins and wide circle of neighbours and friends. Páid was beloved by all. Due to the present restrictions the funeral is private. Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.30am on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish webcam MCN media, https://magheneparish.ie/. Family flowers only, please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Donegal. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison, Co. Fermanagh 07899913005 or 02868658405.

May they all Rest in Peace