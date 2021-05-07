Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, May 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ann Shannon, Karol Avenue and late of Lismacool, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Luke and Elizabeth and brother Sean. Ann will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Esther (Lomasney) (Fermoy), brother Luke (Lismacool), sister-in-law Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends including her friends in Sonas Nursing Home. Requiem Mass on Saturday (8th May) at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass is available on local radio 106.6FM.

Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Frank, beloved husband of Anna May, loving dad of Francis, Lorraine, Grainne, Diarmuid, Marie and Paul, and his sisters Rosaleen and Veronica. Adored by his grandchildren Mark, Conor, Aaron, Amy, Mia, Oisin, Luke, Rian, Niamh, Darragh and Fiach. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted family, daughters-in-law Jan and Fiona, sons-in-law Declan, Ciaran and Declan, relatives and many friends. Removal this Saturday morning from his residence to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with HSE guidelines, Frank's funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Patrick (Pat) Mills, Killycar, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Mills, Killycar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co, Cavan, 6th May 2021, after a short illness, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pat, deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive (nee North), son John, daughters Ann, Angela & Geraldine, daughter-in-law Jackie, son's-in-law Eamon, Shane & Sean. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Ashleigh, Amy, Molly, Shane, Lily, Dean, Haylie, Daisy & Tommy, his cousin Cecil & wife Joan, brother-in-law Jim & wife Mary, sister-in-law Hilda & husband Brian, relatives & many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occured of Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully, on May 4th, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, non covid related. Treasured son of Margaret and Aiden, Directors of Carty Group, much loved brother of Iarla, Mairead and Aiden Junior and very special nephew of Eileen Carty, Sunnyside, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Páid will be forever loved and deeply missed by his sorrowing parents, his loving sister Mairead, his dear brothers Iarla and Aiden Junior his loving aunts, uncles, nephews Jack and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary, cousins and wide circle of neighbours and friends. Páid was beloved by all. Due to the present restrictions the funeral is private. Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.30am on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran, followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish webcam MCN media, https://magheneparish.ie/. Family flowers only, please; donations in lieu, if desired, to Down Syndrome Donegal. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison, Co. Fermanagh 07899913005 or 02868658405.

May they all Rest in Peace