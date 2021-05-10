Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy McKeon, Lakeview, Cloone Village, Co. Leitrim, Sunday the 9th of May 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents; John and Winifred and his brother; Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; Gerard, Sean and Gavin, their mother; Anna, daughters-in-law; Laura, Ann-Marie and Sheila, grandchildren; Ciara Rose, Ella, Sé, Dermot, John Gerard, Chloe, Kaiden and Keeva, sister-in-law; Evelyn, nephews; David and Kevin, niece; Una, extended, family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

John Joe Brennan, Coolboy, Castlebaldwin, Sligo



John Joe, Coolboy, Castlebaldwin, peacefully, after a short illness. Staff of Department of Agriculture. Predeceased by his parents Eddie & Elizabeth, deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie, brothers Padraig, Eamonn & Jim, sisters in law Berni & Mary, brother in law John, nephews & nieces, work colleagues, kind friends & neighbours. Funeral will arrive to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyrush, Castlebaldwin, on Tuesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link http://churchtv.ie/ballyrush. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

Paddy McWade, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Drumlish, Co Longford

Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford on Friday, May 7, 2021 (peacefully) at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A private family funeral will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie