Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Price (née McManus), Derryhallow, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Price Kathleen (Nee McManus), Derryhallow, Drumshanbo,County Leitrim, May 16th 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid related), surrounded by her heartbroken family. Her husband Dessie, sons, Raymond and Roger, daughter, Jacqui, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law, Maryann, grandchildren, Rachel and Anna, sisters Francis (Dublin), Peggy (Drumshanbo) nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, 18th May at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html.

May O'Dea (née Gill), Tullaghan, Leitrim



May O'Dea, (nee Gill), Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, 15th May 2021. (Retired Shopkeeper & Postmistress, Tullaghan.) Beloved wife of the late Gerard (Gerry) O'Dea. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Orla, son-in-law Cristian, her beloved grandchildren Alex and Sienna, brothers Padraig and Eddie, sisters-in-law Bernice and Rose, and all her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by her brothers J.P and Michael, and sister Anne White. Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown Rd, Bundoran. Due to the new Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding COVID-19 a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church, allowing only family, relatives and close friends in attendance. Condolences to the family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie .

Ruth Kerr (née McGinley) Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan. Beloved wife of the late William George. Deeply regretted by her loving family Audrey (Bruce), Mervyn (Patricia), Gregor (Paula), Barbara (David) and Elizabeth (Kevin), her dear friend Eric, her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mohill, arriving for funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday, 19th May, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Rowley’s Funeral Directors, Mohill or any family member. House Private, please. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 50 people only.

Sr. Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford



The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co. Longford. Sr. Anna died peacefully on the 11th May 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Sr. Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

PJ Mc Caffrey, Kells, Meath / Bawnboy, Cavan

Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan. Sadly missed by his children Siobhan, Orla, Peadar and Sinead, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Feilim, Dara, Ruairi and Shona. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus, sisters-in-law Sheila and Brìd, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Removal from his home in Kells on Tuesday 18th at 2:15pm to arrive at St Mogue’s Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 4pm. To live stream the Mass, please use the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/ . Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private in accordance with HSE and government guidelines.

Nancy O'Reilly, Main Street, Killeshandra, Cavan



Nancy O’Reilly, 16th May 2021, Main Street, Killeshandra (formerly of the Loughbawn Hotel), peacefully at Oakview Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother Sean (MRCVS), Cavan; and sisters Pat (Hurley) and Maura (Comerford). Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Sheila, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning, 19th May, from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Nancy's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed live online at Church.ie/Killeshandra. For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Fermanagh



Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek BT 93 3FT formerly of 74 Stanaere place, Bradford, West Yorkshire, 15th May 2021, peacefully at home. Adored mother of John (Jemma), partner Ian, predeceased by her late husband Maurice. Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 10am requiem Mass, maximum 50 people, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, donations to Marie Curie nurses, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral directors Belleek on 07703210437

May they all Rest in Peace