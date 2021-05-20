Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Des Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim



Desmond (Des) Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co.Leitrim. 17th May 2021 (suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Pattie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Des’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Des’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link here Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Des’s home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only, limited to 50 persons in the church while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds. House private please.

Mattie Conry, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his beloved wife Una, family Damien, Matthew, Anne Marie, Kevin, Aidan, Tony and Carmel, daughters-in-law Sarah, Yvonne, Sharon and Aisling, son-in-law Daire, grandchildren Oran, Tommy, Ethel, Senan, Alice, Chloe, Ava and Cara, Aunts Rita and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends, Rest in peace.Mattie’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday morning (May 21st) at 11.30am to St. Catherine’s Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. To view the Mass go to https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice online by clicking on www.hospice.ie/donations Covid 19: In order to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Mattie and his family, the Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends – maximum 50 people. The Conry family thank you for your understanding, prayers and sympathy at this sad time.

Sr. Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co. Longford. Sr. Anna died peacefully on the 11th May 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Sr. Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Fermanagh

Ann Marie Bernadette Holmes, 600 Loughshore Road, Belleek BT 93 3FT formerly of 74 Stanaere place, Bradford, West Yorkshire, 15th May 2021, peacefully at home. Adored mother of John (Jemma), partner Ian, predeceased by her late husband Maurice. Private family reposing with removal from the family home on Wednesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Belleek for 10am requiem Mass, maximum 50 people, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, donations to Marie Curie nurses, please make cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral directors Belleek on 07703210437

May they all Rest in Peace