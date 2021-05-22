Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, May 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Monica Doherty (née Woods), Glencarraig, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Monica Doherty (nee Woods), Glencarraig, Carrick-on-Shannon formerly of Doherty's Mountain Tavern, Liscarbin, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim. May 21st 2021 (peacefully) aged 95 years in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jackie (JD) and her siblings Kevin, Michael, Shane (Woods), Maureen (Doran), Eileen (Connolly) and Rosaleen (O'Sullivan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Jacqueline, Martina and Eimer, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Eimer's home in Cootehall, Co. Roscommon. Monica's funeral cortege will leave Eimer's home on Monday morning at 11 o'clock to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong Cemetery. Monica's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Monica's Funeral Mass Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Monica's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of Church grounds. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private please.

Margaret (Mags) Bredin (née O'Dowd), Glasnevin, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Bredin (née O’Dowd) Margaret (Mags) (Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon) May 21st 2021. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Beloved partner of Andy, loving mother of Kathy, Jude and Martha and beloved sister of Monica, Shaun, Marie Louise, Phyllis, Gerry, David and Ruth. Sadly missed by Eddie, Brian, Aileen, Michael, grandchildren Cillian, Arthur, Ruairí, Cúán and Muireann, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at 11.30am on Monday, May 24th at https://www.glasnevinparish.ie/, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice at www.sfh.ie and/or The Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate. House private.

Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Leitrim



Aiden Crossan, Carrickane, Cavan and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Friday, May 21st, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home and his heartbroken wife, Mary. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Julia and his brother, Peter. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sister Eileen Quirke, brothers Patrick, Noel, Sean and Damien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, wonderful neighbours, relatives and many, many friends. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan on Sunday, 23rd from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Monday 24th to the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim for Requiem Mass at 11.30am; interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Funeral Mass may be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/cavancathedral Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Cavan Branch of the MS Society of Ireland c/o Finnegan's Funeral Home.

Anne Marie (Anna May) McNulty (née McCormack), Leitrim / Fuerty, Roscommon



Anne Marie “Anna May” (McCormack) McNulty, 94, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Francis McNulty of County Leitrim, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021. Anna May was born in Fuerty, County Roscommon, Ireland on August 9, 1926, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Anne (Kilroe) McCormack. She is survived by her two daughters, Eileen Downey (late Thomas) and Anne Marie Canning (Brendan); her three sons Patrick (Julie), Francis (Susan), and Michael (Amy); 18 grandchildren, John, James, Katie, Cara, Patrick and Mary McNulty; Michael (Shannon), Thomas, Mairead, and Roisin Downey; Francis and Morgan McNulty; Michael, Anna and Meghan McNulty, and Sean, Brendan and Molly Anne Canning; two precious great grandchildren, Hayley and Michael Downey; sisters-in-law Kathleen Williams, Teresa Kelly, Marguerite Jackson, Vera McCormack, Mary McCormack and Eileen McCormack; and many beloved godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; especially her dear friend, Freda McDermott. She is predeceased by infant son, Francis Gerard; sister, Kathleen Feerick; brothers, Joseph, Thomas, James and John W. McCormack; sisters-in-law, Jennie Flynn and Dorothy McCormack; brothers-in-law, John Feerick and Michael McNulty; son-in-law, Thomas Downey; and many beloved relatives and friends that she missed dearly. Anna May’s family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2 pm until 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday directly at Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. You can view her Mass via livestream by going to her webpage at www.wallingfordfh.com at 11 am on Monday. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Anna May’s name to the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 295 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514.

Michael (Mick) White, No. 6 Kiernan Avenue, Collooney, Sligo



White, No. 6 Kiernan Avenue, Collooney, Co. Sligo. 20th May 2021, Michael (Mick), peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his daughter Stephanie Conlon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marilu (Maguire), Felicity (Kenny), son Fabian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his sister Anne Fox (U.S.A.), brothers John, Benny, Chris (all of U.S.A.) Al, Joey and Jim (Co. Sligo), nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends. Removal on Saturday 22nd to the Church of the Assumption, Collooney to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12.30 P.M. followed by burial at St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Church of the Assumption Restoration Fund, c/o Rev. Patrick Peyton P.P. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the J.B. Perry Funeral Directors Facebook page. The government and H.S.E. advice regarding attendance in Church and Cemetery apply at all times.



Sr. Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death has occurred of Sr. Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co. Longford. Sr. Anna died peacefully on the 11th May 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Sr. Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

May they all Rest in Peace