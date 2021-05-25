Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Loughlin Mc Manus, 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tully, Carrigallen, Sunday May 23rd, peacefully, at The North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his adored wife May and recently by his sister Mary. Loughlin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sister Margaret (Flynn), Carrigallen, brothers Kevin, Carrigallen and Ray, Birmingham, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal from his residence to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Tuesday, 25th May, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Loughlin's funeral is confined to family only. House private at all times. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen. The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member.



Henry Scanlon, Teeling Street, Ballymote, Sligo

Henry Scanlon, Perth, WA, and formerly of Teeling Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Predeceased by his father Matt, his mother Nan and his partner Susannah. Henry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Katie, sons Matthew and Luke, their spouses and children and their mother Lynn (Perth), his twin Pauric, brothers Eamon and Gerard, sisters Myriam and Rita (Wexford), their spouses and children, his aunt Maureen, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Memorial Mass will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote, on Tuesday (25th May) at 10am and can be viewed via webcam on www.ballymoteparish.org

James (Seamus) Fox, Lisnanny, Ballymote, Sligo



Fox, James (Seamus), St. Attracta's, Hagfield and Lisananny, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 23rd May 2021 at Mayo General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers John, Eamon and Patrick. Very sadly missed by his sisters Margaret (Rita) (Dublin) and Vera (F.M.M. Limerick), brother Aidan (Melbourne), sister-in-law Esther, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, staff and residents of St. Attracta's (Charlestown), relatives and friends. James will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Ballymote on Wednesday 26th from 11 A.M. for family, neighbours and friends. Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards at St. Columba's cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

May they all Rest in Peace