Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / Raheny, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Former employee of Siac Construction. Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his loving sons and daughters Rose, Deirdre, Philomena, Sean and Seamus, in-laws and partners Mick and John, sister Anne (London), grand children Stephanie, Laura, Niamh and eagerly anticipated great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.Removal leaving his home on Friday, 28 May, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin (via Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends but can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route.

James (Seamus) Fox, Lisnanny, Ballymote, Sligo

Fox, James (Seamus), St. Attracta's, Hagfield and Lisananny, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 23rd May 2021 at Mayo General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers John, Eamon and Patrick. Very sadly missed by his sisters Margaret (Rita) (Dublin) and Vera (F.M.M. Limerick), brother Aidan (Melbourne), sister-in-law Esther, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, staff and residents of St. Attracta's (Charlestown), relatives and friends. James will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Ballymote on Wednesday 26th from 11am for family, neighbours and friends. Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards at St. Columba's cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

May they all Rest in Peace