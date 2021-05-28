Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Breedge (Bridget) Potter (née Crossan) Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim



And Broughty-Ferry, Dundee, Scotland. Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her husband George, her parents Jimmy & Nora and brothers Berney (Longford) & Jim (Collooney, Sligo). Breedge will be dearly missed by her sisters Mary (Crossley) and Noreen (McGowan), her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. Removal from the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Brendan McGowan, Ballinamore, this Saturday (May 29th) at 11.30am approx. to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Due to current Government restrictions, the McGowan home, Funeral Mass and reposing will be private to family. Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Julie Robinson (née Becke), 2 Cornadarragh, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Julie Robinson (nee Becke), 2 Cornadarragh, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly South Shields, England. Suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Liam, Marion, Cian and godchild Pema, family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, this Sunday morning 30th May at 11.30am to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 12 noon. The ceremony can be viewed online at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral 2021. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bernard (Benny) O'Reilly, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, Cavan



Bernard (Benny) O'Reilly, 27th May 2021, Drumrooske, Killeshandra, County Cavan, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Packie Joe, James, Maura, Phil, Stephen and Ann. Very deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Tommy, Kathleen, John, Margaret and Eddie; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Belturbet, on Friday, 28th May, from 6pm – 7pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Benny's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed live online at www.Church.ie/Killeshandra. For those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

John Francis (Sean) McGovern, Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / Raheny, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Former employee of Siac Construction. Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his loving sons and daughters Rose, Deirdre, Philomena, Sean and Seamus, in-laws and partners Mick and John, sister Anne (London), grand children Stephanie, Laura, Niamh and eagerly anticipated great grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.Removal leaving his home on Friday, 28 May, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin (via Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and close friends but can be viewed live on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing if standing along the route.



Mary Gallagher, 169 Drones Road, Tober, Ballymoney, Antrim / Belleek, Fermanagh

Mary (Auntie) Gallagher - Loughgiel May 26th 2021 at Hospital, 169 Drones Road, Tober, Ballymoney, formerley of Newtown Belleek, much loved sister of Tommy, Vera (Neeson), Gerry, and the late Raymond, RIP, Sister In-law of Eileen, Brendan, Deirdre, and Mary, and a very dear auntie. Very deeply regretted by her friends and neighbours at Tober and the wider Loughgiel and Belleek communities. Requiem will be streamed today, Friday at 11.am from Saint Patrick's church Loughgiel on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by removal to St Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek, via Omagh, pausing at the family home in Newtown for a short time. The cortège will leave the family home to arrive at the cemetery at 4.30pm approx. In accordance with Government guidelines the cemetery is private to family only. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace