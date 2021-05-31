Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, May 31, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Matthew (Matt) Sherlock, Brislaugh, Boyle, Roscommon / Sligo



Peacefully, after a brief illness borne with dignity in Sligo University Hospital, in the devoted care of the staff whilst surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Matthew and Agnes, his brother Joseph, sisters Annie Rolfe, Peggy Mc Clean and Bridget (Sr. Philip). Survived and sadly missed by his sister Mary Mullins (Dublin), his brothers Tom (Birmingham) and Pat (London). His nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, on Tuesday 01st June at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery. Matt’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.45 on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle and afterwards to Knockbrack for interment via Brislaugh. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Bernadette (Bernie) Compton (née Doyle), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



Formerly of Derrylea, Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Pre-deceased by her sister Mary. Peacefully at her home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of William and adored mother of Ian and Ingrid. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Emily, brother Pat (Claremorris), sisters Evelyn (Navan) and Josephine (Cork), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal from her home on Tuesday June 1st to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Eileen Bridget McGovern, Teach Bhán, Fuenaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Formerly of The Post Office, Swanlinbar. Daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret McGovern, Tonlagee, Corlough, wife of the late Thomas P, mother of the late Gerardine, sister of the late Fr Greg SMA, John (Philadelphia) and Fr Paddy SMA. Deeply regretted by her loving son Gregory (Rosemary), daughters Margaret (Seamus), Ann (Michael), Christina (Gabriel), grandchildren Donal, Niamh, Killian, Sarah, Mark, Seán Luke and Ben, sister Rita and brother Barney (Philadelphia) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. Remains will repose at her late residence until 10pm on Monday. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/556853914

Finbar O'Sullivan, Lusk, Dublin / Glasnevin, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Finbar O Sullivan, Lusk, Co. Dublin and formerly 41 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin Dublin 11 and Belturbet, Co. Cavan. May 29th May 2021. (Suddenly). Finbar, sadly missed by his beloved family, sisters Majella and Collette, brothers Owen, Brendan and Peter, sisters-in-law Nuala, Deirdre and Ann, brothers-in-law Ciaran and Nick. A hero to his many nieces and nephews, Conall, Ross, Graham, James, Roisin, Niamh, Donal, Siobhan, Patrick, Sarah, Sean, Brendan, Gerard, Ciara, Shane. Sadly, missed also by his extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Thomas Morrow, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully in the presence of his four sons: Tom, John, Rob & Andy. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary and sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Triona & Eilish, grand-children Éabha, Clódagh, Caoilinn, Ruairí, Daire & Cillian, brothers John, Paddy & Desmond, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, extended-family, wonderful neighbours and friends. Departing his home on Monday 31st May at 10:30am, passing through the town of Carrigallen and arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Thomas' funeral is confined to 50 people only. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen.

Ambrose Lavin, Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon



Ambrose Lavin, Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon – May 28th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his adored grandson Eoin, brother John and sister Tess Kane; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Kevin and Aidan, daughter Fiona, grandchildren, Vicki, Dylan and Melissa, daughters-in-law, Maria and Trudy, son-in-law, Terry Mattimoe and Vicki’s fiancé Marc, brother Joseph, sister Kay Cregg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Ambrose’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday morning at 11.20 o’clock to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live

Martina Sexton (née Candon), Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Martina Sexton (nee Candon) Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Martina died May 23, 2021, suddenly, at her home in Bristol. Predeceased by her parents Bertie and Winnie, she will be deeply missed and remembered by her family, Patricia Murray (Firhouse), Marie Goulden (England), Tony Candon (Blackrock), Michael Candon (Boyle), Anne Guckian (Kilnagross) and Regina Finn (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, large circle of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many cousins, relatives and dear friends. Due to current restrictions and delays in England, we are unable to make funeral arrangements at this time, but cremation will take place in Bristol and burial in Ireland at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace