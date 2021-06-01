Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kevin Casey, Drumcroy, Mohill, Leitrim



Kevin Casey, Drumcroy, Mohill, Co. Leitrim - 29th May 2021, Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Marie and Brendan, Sadly missed by his loving family brothers Philip and John, sister Nicole (Kiernan ) brother-in-law Paraic, sisters-in-law, Martina and Clodagh, nephew Jack, nieces Rachael, Sarah, Grainne, Amy and Robyn, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his home with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday ,2nd of June 2021, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Mary Goss (née McTigue), Lucan, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Goss (nee McTigue) (Lucan Heights, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) May 31st, 2021 (peacefully), at The Mater Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Joseph (Joe) and dear mother of Breandán, Orna, Aoibhin, Nodlaigh and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters Marie and Patricia, brother Roddy, sons-in-law Niall and Andronikos, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Daithí and Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Mary’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Wednesday morning (2nd June 2021) at 11.30am by following the link below; https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service Mary’s Cremation Service may be viewed on Wednesday afternoon (2nd June) at 1.00pm by following the link; https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html Mary’s cortege will pass her house on Wednesday afternoon at 12.15pm for any friends and neighbours who would like to pay their respects.

Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Donegal



Valerie Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 30th May 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of all at The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Beloved wife of the Late Brendan Merrifield (R.I.P 30th Nov 2020). Adored mother of Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, sister, brother-in-law Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Thursday morning June 3rd from 10am with removal at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Valerie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Maura Connolly (née Cumiskey), Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Patrickswell, Limerick



The death has occurred of Maura Connolly (nee Cumiskey), Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, peacefully in the tender care of nurses and staff of Milbrae Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary on 30th May 2021. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Teresa (McHugh), son-in-law Pat and sister Baby (Glancy). Deeply regretted by daughter Patricia (Fitzmaurice, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick), sister Jennie (Doherty, Hospital, Co. Limerick), granddaughters Ann (Johns), Geraldine (Caslin), Jackie McHugh, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Maura's funeral cortege will leave her daughter Patricia's home in Patrickswell on Wednesday, 2nd June, at 11am for Requiem Mass in Patrickswell Church at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery, Roscommon to arrive at 16.00 approx. Mass will be live streamed at: Maura's Requiem Mass.

Theresa Moran, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Moran, Theresa late of Orwell Park, Templeogue, Dublin, Chicago, USA and Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Theresa, passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Tymon North Nursing Home, Dublin on 29th May 2021. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours. A private funeral will take place at St Jude’s RC Church Orwell Park, Templeogue Dublin at 11am on Wednesday, the 2nd of June 2021. Her mass can be viewed on the following link Theresa's Mass Arriving for burial at approximately 2.30 in Drumlion Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

Matthew (Matt) Sherlock, Brislaugh, Boyle, Roscommon / Sligo



Peacefully, after a brief illness borne with dignity in Sligo University Hospital, in the devoted care of the staff whilst surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Matthew and Agnes, his brother Joseph, sisters Annie Rolfe, Peggy Mc Clean and Bridget (Sr. Philip). Survived and sadly missed by his sister Mary Mullins (Dublin), his brothers Tom (Birmingham) and Pat (London). His nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, on Tuesday 01st June at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery. Matt’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.45 on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle and afterwards to Knockbrack for interment via Brislaugh. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Bernadette (Bernie) Compton (née Doyle), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



Formerly of Derrylea, Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Pre-deceased by her sister Mary. Peacefully at her home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of William and adored mother of Ian and Ingrid. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law Emily, brother Pat (Claremorris), sisters Evelyn (Navan) and Josephine (Cork), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal from her home on Tuesday June 1st to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.

Eileen Bridget McGovern, Teach Bhán, Fuenaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Formerly of The Post Office, Swanlinbar. Daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret McGovern, Tonlagee, Corlough, wife of the late Thomas P, mother of the late Gerardine, sister of the late Fr Greg SMA, John (Philadelphia) and Fr Paddy SMA. Deeply regretted by her loving son Gregory (Rosemary), daughters Margaret (Seamus), Ann (Michael), Christina (Gabriel), grandchildren Donal, Niamh, Killian, Sarah, Mark, Seán Luke and Ben, sister Rita and brother Barney (Philadelphia) nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. Remains will repose at her late residence until 10pm on Monday. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/556853914

Finbar O'Sullivan, Lusk, Dublin / Glasnevin, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Finbar O Sullivan, Lusk, Co. Dublin and formerly 41 Willow Park Road, Glasnevin Dublin 11 and Belturbet, Co. Cavan. May 29th May 2021. (Suddenly). Finbar, sadly missed by his beloved family, sisters Majella and Collette, brothers Owen, Brendan and Peter, sisters-in-law Nuala, Deirdre and Ann, brothers-in-law Ciaran and Nick. A hero to his many nieces and nephews, Conall, Ross, Graham, James, Roisin, Niamh, Donal, Siobhan, Patrick, Sarah, Sean, Brendan, Gerard, Ciara, Shane. Sadly, missed also by his extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Finbar’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday (June 2nd) at 11am in Our Mother of Divine Grace Catholic Church, Ballygall Rd E, Ballygall, Dublin, D11 X026, with burial afterwards in Staghall Cemetery, Belturbet, Co. Cavan to arrive approximately at 2pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam. https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv

Martina Sexton (née Candon), Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Martina Sexton (nee Candon) Bristol and late of Station Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Martina died May 23, 2021, suddenly, at her home in Bristol. Predeceased by her parents Bertie and Winnie, she will be deeply missed and remembered by her family, Patricia Murray (Firhouse), Marie Goulden (England), Tony Candon (Blackrock), Michael Candon (Boyle), Anne Guckian (Kilnagross) and Regina Finn (Boyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, large circle of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, many cousins, relatives and dear friends. Due to current restrictions and delays in England, we are unable to make funeral arrangements at this time, but cremation will take place in Bristol and burial in Ireland at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace