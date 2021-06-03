Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, June 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen McCaughey (née McGourty), Rosses Point, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Kathleen McCaughey (Nee McGourty), London, England and formerly of Mullanyduffy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully in London. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Caroline, son Gary (Rosses Point), Caroline’s partner James, daughter-in-law Grainne, cherished grandchildren Luke, Alannah and Daniel, sisters Dympna, Philomena, Hannah, Maria, Eileen and brother Paddy. Funeral will take place in St Columba’s Catholic Church in Queenhill Road in Selsdon, Surrey, England, at a date and time to be confirmed and will be live streamed via https://www.stcolumbaschurchselsdon.uk

Patrick Keaney, The Village, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Predeceased by his parents Frank & Kitty and sister in law Marian. Sadly missed by his loving brothers & sisters John, Prionsias, Ann, Catherine, Michael, Martina & Paul; brother in law Reggie, nephew Cormac, niece Aisling, extended family and friends in the Deaf Community. Reposing privately at the family home in Cornamon. Paddy's private funeral mass will be held at 12 noon on Thursday in St Mary's Church, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen McKeon (née Finnegan), Millbrook, Killappogue, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eileen McKeon (nee Finnegan) Millbrook, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Tuesday 1st June in her 91st year, peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Abbey Haven Nursing home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Vincent, Brendan and Dick, daughters Maureen and Catherine, son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday 3rd at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Killappogue Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions a limit of 50 people in church. If you wish to pay your respect to Eileen you can do so by lining the route from her residence to church on Thursday morning.

Teenie (Teresa) McGarry (née Rogers), The Square, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Castleplunket, Roscommon



Teenie (Teresa) McGarry (née Rogers) The Square, Ballaghaderreen and formerly of Castleplunkett, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon June 1st, 2021 (Peacefully) in her 93rd, year in the loving care of Eithne and all the staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Predeceased by her husband Tom, son Pearse and grandson Sam. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, Patsy, Seán, Mary, Declan, Sinéad and Douglas, her twin brother Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Teenie will be removed from the home of her daughter and son-in-law Sinéad and John Mangan (Convent Road, Ballaghadereen) on Thursday at 11.30am to St. Nathy’s Cathedral (via Circular Road, Barrack Street and The Square) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. The McGarry family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Family flower’s only, please. Donations if desired to Dementia Ireland https://dementia.ie/contact/ For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Teenie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on Sharkey Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/tmcgarry In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortège makes its way. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline.

May they all Rest in Peace