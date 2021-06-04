Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Ronald Sennett, known as Ron. Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife; Margaret Mary. Ron will be deeply missed by his son; Dorian, grandson, sisters-in-law, extended family circle and friends. Reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday 9th June from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel to the family home on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Kathleen McCaughey (née McGourty), Rosses Point, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen McCaughey (Nee McGourty), London, England and formerly of Mullanyduffy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully in London. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Caroline, son Gary (Rosses Point), Caroline’s partner James, daughter-in-law Grainne, cherished grandchildren Luke, Alannah and Daniel, sisters Dympna, Philomena, Hannah, Maria, Eileen and brother Paddy. Funeral will take place in St Columba’s Catholic Church in Queenhill Road in Selsdon, Surrey, England, at a date and time to be confirmed and will be live streamed via https://www.stcolumbaschurchselsdon.uk

May they all Rest in Peace



