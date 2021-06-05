Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, June 5 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Ronald Sennett, known as Ron. Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife; Margaret Mary. Ron will be deeply missed by his son; Dorian, grandson, sisters-in-law, extended family circle and friends. Reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday 9th June from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel to the family home on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon



Kathleen McCaughey (née McGourty), Rosses Point, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen McCaughey (Nee McGourty), London, England and formerly of Mullanyduffy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully in London. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Caroline, son Gary (Rosses Point), Caroline’s partner James, daughter-in-law Grainne, cherished grandchildren Luke, Alannah and Daniel, sisters Dympna, Philomena, Hannah, Maria, Eileen and brother Paddy. Funeral will take place in St Columba’s Catholic Church in Queenhill Road in Selsdon, Surrey, England on Monday June 21st at 12noon on https://www.stcolumbaschurchselsdon.uk Cremation will follow at Croydon Crematorium.

Patrick (Pat) Brad, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan



Patrick (Pat) Brady, 29 Mount Anthony Estate, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6, formerly Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 1st June 2021, after a short illness, bravely borne, in Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, nephew Cathal, grandniece Lucy, and brother-in-law Neil Phair. Very deeply regretted by his partner and best friend Mary, siblings John, Carrickaboy; Rosario; Cecilia; Rita (Phair); Peter; Bernard and Gina (Casey), Galway; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan on Thursday from 6pm - 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral on Friday at 12 Noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Pat's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed live online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra.

The Funeral Cortege will leave McMahon's on Friday morning at 11.10am for Killeshandra on the R201, diverting briefly and stopping at Pat's homeplace in Portaliffe before returning to the main Cavan - Killeshandra road (R201) passing Packie Devlin Park GAA grounds before arriving at St. Brigid's Church for 12 noon.

Gerry Regan, Brollagh Rd., Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Gerry Regan, Brollagh Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, former Principal of St. Mary's High School, Brollagh. Beloved husband of the late Claire Richmond, dearest father of Orla (Gareth), Ciaran (Krissy), Noelle (Bernie), and Colm (Doreen), much loved brother of Maeve Carty (Peter).

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, 4th June, with removal on Saturday, 5th June, at 10.30am, to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Limited numbers in the church; those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from home to the church and from church to the cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member; cheques to be made payable to Palliative Ward Omagh Hospital.

Deeply loved and forever missed by sons, daughters, sister, brothers-in-law, Peter Carty and Seamus Richmond (Nuala), sisters-in-law Imelda Bowden, Mairead McGurk and Sean, Paddy Magennis and Oliver, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rúairí and Sadhbh, Clodagh and Kara, Lily, Aidan and Sophie, family circle and friends. Condolence messages may be left below.

May Gilleece (née Greene), Molly, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Gilleece (nee Greene), Molly, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 3rd June 2021, May, unexpectedly, widow of Sean and dear mother of Bosco, Maurice (Aisling) and late Fiona.

Remains reposing at her home until removal on Sunday morning to arrive for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley followed by burial in new cemetery. House private please at all times as per Covid regulations. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law Br. Joe, sister-in-law Mary, the Greene families and extended family circle.

May they all Rest in Peace