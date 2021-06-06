Funeral details for 'Leitrim Star' Cathal Flynn

One of Leitrim's football legend, Cathal Flynn will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 10.

Cathal Flynn of Clonee, Co. Meath and formerly of Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim died on Thursday June 3, suddenly but peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Cathal (Charles) was the beloved husband of Terry and dear father of Clara and the late Gary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Dave, sisters Bríd and Eilish, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large group of friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Cathal’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Cathal’s funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Thursday morning (10th June 2021) at 11am www.churchservices.tv/dunboyne

His committal Service in Dardistown Crematorium may be viewed by following the link below at 12.45 pm on Thursday 10th June 2021 www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ISPCC.

Also read: Leitrim mourns loss of second icon as legend Cathal Flynn passes away