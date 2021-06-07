Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, June 7 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Kathleen Campbell (née Mc Gowan), Kinlough, Leitrim

Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, 5th June 2021, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Máirín, grandchildren Oisín, Connor and Aisling, brother Owen, sister Margaret, son in-law Brendan, other relatives, many neighbours and friend. Predeceased by her husband James, father Patrick, mother Kate, brother Thady and sisters Sr. Jude and Nora.

Reposing at home. Funeral on Monday, 7th June, at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. All arrangements in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines. Funeral may be viewed on ''Kinlough and Glenade Parish'' Facebook page.

Josephine Curran (née Keaveney), Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Josephine (Josie) Curran, nee Keaveney, Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home on 6th June 2021after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Padraig, her parents, John & Mary Keaveney, her sister, Annie-Bernadette, brothers, Francis and Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Noelleen, Gabriel, John (Swanlinbar), Adrain, Charlotte, Aisling, Padraig, Micheal and Jeffrey (Australia), her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her brother Brendan, sisters Regina (Mayo) and Bridie (Cavan), nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Alf Kiernan, Strandhill, Co Sligo/ Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Kiernan, Alf, Strandhill, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballinamore, Leitrim and Dublin, June 6th 2021, peacefully, at his daughter Nicola and son-in-law Micheál Heneghan’s home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father of John, Allen, Nicola and Alfie (Canada). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons, daughter, their mother Ann, cherished grandchildren Sally, Colin, Laura, Dan, Rachel, David, Eoghan, Liam, Róisín, Lee, Max and Ava, son-in-law Micheál, daughters-in-law Jean, Adrienne and Betia, cousin Mary McGovern, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Nicola’s home at 1 Chestnut Court, Strandhill, Co. Sligo (F91AEP1) on Monday, June 7th, from 3pm to 6pm, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortège will depart on Tuesday, June 8th, at 11.45am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Strandhill, Co. Sligo, at 11.55am for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.churchservices.tv/strandhil Burial will be live streamed via www.studiorove.ie/akiernan

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message can do so below or in private Here All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Carmel McDONALD (née Milmoe), Rathmines, Dublin / Geevagh, Sligo



McDonald, Carmel (née Milmoe) Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Doongeelagh, Geevagh, Co. Sligo; sadly missed by her loving brother Padraig, sister-in-law Majella, niece Bronagh, relatives, friends and especially her long time friend Christopher. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Philomena McGovern (née Walshe), Cannabo, Blacklion, Cavan / Charlestown, Mayo



Philomena McGovern (nee Walshe) Brighton England, & Cannabo, Blacklion, Co. Cavan & formerly of Sonnagh, Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Funeral Arrangements Later

Maureen McKeon (née Bredin), Pearse Crescent, Sligo Town, Sligo / Rossinver, Leitrim



Formerly Glenaniff, Rosinver, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her home. Dearly loved wife of Frank, cherished mother of Carole, John, Eamonn, Martina and Michelle. Adored grandmother of; Joshua, Niall, Daniel, Ciara, Marty, Thea and Ammellia. Predeceased by her brothers; Sonny and Frank. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons in law; Martin and Stuart, John's partner Albena, sister; Bridie McManus (Surrey), brother in law; Hugh, sister in law; Philomena McGuinness (Kilargue), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home at 11.30am Monday to Saint Anne's Church, Sligo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Centre, Aughamore Far, or MS Therapy Centre, Ballytivinan c/o Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral DIrectors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmor. Enquiries to Seamus Feehly and Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

Cathal (Charles) FLYNN, Clonee, Meath / Gorvagh, Leitrim



FLYNN (Clonee, Co. Meath and formerly of Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim) June 3rd 2021 (suddenly but peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Cathal (Charles), beloved husband of Terry and dear father of Clara and the late Gary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Dave, sisters Bríd and Eilish, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large group of friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Cathal’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Cathal’s funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Thursday morning (10th June 2021) at 11am www.churchservices.tv/dunboyne

His committal Service in Dardistown Crematorium may be viewed by following the link below at 12.45 pm on Thursday 10th June 2021 www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ISPCC.

Martin Patrick (Pakie) Conlon, Drumconnor, Dromahair, Leitrim



Conlon, Martin Patrick known as Pakie, Drumconnor, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 5th 2021, peacefully, at his home. Dearly loved husband of Annie and loving father of Caroline, Martina, Noeleen and Oliver. Deeply missed by his sisters Mary, Philomena, and Nora, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, house private to family and close friends. Removal on Monday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin New Cemetery.

Pakie's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via the parish of Killenummery and Killery facebook page. Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines Pakie's funeral will be private for family relatives and close friends only.

Monica Gray (née McManus), Toam, Blacklion, Cavan / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Monica Gray (nee McManus), Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan and formerly of East Barrs, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at her home on June 5th 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, sisters Mary, Bernadette and her brothers Fr. Michael and Felix. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Gerry and John, daughters-in-law Joyce and Eilish, grandchildren Emma, Katie and Adam, her sisters Bridie and Carmel, her brother Francis, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Monica's funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday, June 7th, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Church Cemetery, Holywell, Belcoo.

Given the current public health circumstances and HSE guidelines, Monica's home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of church grounds and cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director, Blacklion.

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Ronald Sennett, known as Ron. Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife; Margaret Mary. Ron will be deeply missed by his son; Dorian, grandson, sisters-in-law, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday 9th June from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel to the family home on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Kathleen McCaughey (née McGourty), Rosses Point, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen McCaughey (Nee McGourty), London, England and formerly of Mullanyduffy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully in London. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Caroline, son Gary (Rosses Point), Caroline’s partner James, daughter-in-law Grainne, cherished grandchildren Luke, Alannah and Daniel, sisters Dympna, Philomena, Hannah, Maria, Eileen and brother Paddy.

Funeral will take place in St Columba’s Catholic Church in Queenhill Road in Selsdon, Surrey, England on Monday June 21st at 12noon on https://www.stcolumbaschurchselsdon.uk Cremation will follow at Croydon Crematorium.

Patrick (Pat) Brad, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan

Patrick (Pat) Brady, 29 Mount Anthony Estate, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6, formerly Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 1st June 2021, after a short illness, bravely borne, in Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, nephew Cathal, grandniece Lucy, and brother-in-law Neil Phair. Very deeply regretted by his partner and best friend Mary, siblings John, Carrickaboy; Rosario; Cecilia; Rita (Phair); Peter; Bernard and Gina (Casey), Galway; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing in McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan on Thursday from 6pm - 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral on Friday at 12 Noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Pat's Funeral Mass remain limited to 50 people and therefore restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed live online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra.

The Funeral Cortege will leave McMahon's on Friday morning at 11.10am for Killeshandra on the R201, diverting briefly and stopping at Pat's homeplace in Portaliffe before returning to the main Cavan - Killeshandra road (R201) passing Packie Devlin Park GAA grounds before arriving at St. Brigid's Church for 12 noon.

Mary Jo McKenna (née Sheerin), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful caring staff of the Sunset lodge, St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Peggy McGlynn, brothers Michael and Thomas. Sadly missed by sons Padraig (Killoe), Seamus (Longford), Aidan (Castlepollard), daughters Catherine Gray (Killoe), Ann McKeon (Aughnacliffe) and Caroline (London), her brother Jimmy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Connell’s Funeral Home, Church St., Longford, on Sunday from 5-7pm. Remains arriving on Monday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for 12 o’clock funeral Mass, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery. The funeral Mass is private to family members.

Eugene Conway, Dublin / Belcoo, Fermanagh



Conway, Eugene, 4th June 2021, Dublin, and late of Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, after a short illness. Brother of Fr. Eddie, Blackrock, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Marie (Molloy) and brothers Jim and Brendan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle

Eugene’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.00am in St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, followed immediately by the burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines the funeral Mass and committal will be private to family only. The funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Corina Leavey, Mullyneeny, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Leavey, Mullyneeny, Derrylin, 4th June 2021, unexpectedly, Corina, dear daughter of Seamus and the late Kitty and loving sister of Mark (Leona) and Emmett (Lisa). Remains reposing at her home until removal on Monday morning to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.

May they all Rest in Peace