Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rob Farrell, Ballintubber, Roscommon / Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rob Farrell, Ballintubber Co. Roscommon, formerly Donaghmede, Dublin (Former Quinsworth/Tesco employee). He died, unexpectedly, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Rob will be sadly missed by his two children Mark and Max, wife Brona and all of his family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. His remains will be removed from his sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law Declan's residence, 78 Oakland's Manor, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, June 9 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. The mass will be streamed on the following link Rob’s funeral mass Mass will be followed by cremation in Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Farrell family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Sean Neenan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Doneraile, Cork



Sean Neenan (Retired An Post), Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Doneraile, Co. Cork, June 6, 2021 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Andrew, sisters Pat and Betty and granddaughter Críona. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughters Fiona and Maeve, son Andrew and his partner Cathriona, sons-in-law Anthony and Michael, grandchildren Emma, Eilís, Arron, Emmett, Tadhg and Elva, great-granddaughter Hannah, sister-in-law Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Sean's funeral cortege will leave the residence of his daughter Maeve and son-in-law Michael, Shannon Gael, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Sean's Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Sean's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Josephine Curran (née Keaveney), Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Josephine (Josie) Curran, nee Keaveney, Drumparsons, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home on 6th June 2021 after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Padraig, her parents, John & Mary Keaveney, her sister, Annie-Bernadette, brothers, Francis and Noel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Noelleen, Gabriel, John (Swanlinbar), Adrain, Charlotte, Aisling, Padraig, Micheal and Jeffrey (Australia), her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her brother Brendan, sisters Regina (Mayo) and Bridie (Cavan), nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Monday, 7th June from 4-8pm and on Tuesday, June 8 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St Bridget's Church, Drumcong on Wednesday, 9th June at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcong New Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://churchtv.ie/drumcong. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Josephine's funeral mass will be private to family and close friends with a limit of 50 people in the Church.

May they all Rest in Peace