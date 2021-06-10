Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, June 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Gavigan (née Goan), Cloughbally, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Kathleen Gavigan (nee Goan), Cloughbally, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday and Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

John Edward REA, Fivemiletown, Tyrone / Ballyconnell, Cavan



John Edward REA, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone and formerly of Kildallon, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Wednesday, 9th June, peacefully, in Omagh Palliative Care Unit after a long illness bravely borne. Very sadly missed by all the family. Funeral cortege travelling via Belturbet, Ardlougher and the family home arriving at Kildallon Parish Church on Friday at 1pm for funeral service followed by private family cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan afterwards. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Omagh Palliative Care Unit for their gold standard care of John and his family in his final weeks and days.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers would be much appreciated to Omagh Palliative Care Unit c/o Clive Magee Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to current guidelines the funeral service will be limited to fifty family members and close friends in the church please.

Michael Mallee France/Aughawillan Leitrim and formerly Mayo

MALLEE Michael, France, Aughawillan, Leitrim and formerly Mayo. Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in France on the 6th June 2021. Sadly missed by his loving and broken-hearted wife Chris, stepdaughters Claire and Stacey, brothers Ray, Eugene, Jimmy, his sisters Margaret, Carmel, Dolores, Marian and Trisha, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Predeceased by his parents Pete and Tilly, brothers John and Marty and his sister Brenda. Cremation service in France on Friday. A memorial service will be held later in the summer in Ireland.



Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Peter Francis Kenny (ex AIB), Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Sat 5th June 2021 peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family at his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Privately at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran for family only please. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon at 11am on Saturday. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.



Margo (Margretta) McGrath (nee O'Shea) Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Margo (Margretta) McGrath (nee O'Shea) Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 8th June 2021. Peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family. Much loved wife of the late Michael; Devoted mother of John (Bronagh), Marion, Eileen (Miles), James (Sheila), Clare, Martin (Kate), Conor (Bronwen), Michelle (Lee), Kevin (Jessica). Adored grandmother to Aoife & Erin, Aaron & Ryan, Jude & Lennon, Katie & Emma, Setanta & Saoirse, Sadhbh, Ethan & Evie Rose, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Private family reposing at her home; Margo's cortege will leave her home at 11.30am Thursday, 10th June, to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 12 noon Requiem Mass following by burial in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/xIiuWgkEXUc. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie Nurses and Palliative Care Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.