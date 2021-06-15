Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Leddy, Linden House, Ballymote, Sligo / Fenagh, Leitrim



Linden House, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Bernadette (& Michael) Dublin, Kathleen (& Steve) London, brother Sean, Sligo, nephews Mark & Neil, cousin Frank (Athy), the loving staff at Linden House, Ballymote, neighbours, relatives & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, Cournaglea, Boyle, Roscommon



Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, London, England and formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 31st May 2021; Peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home in London. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen, his brother Joseph (Joey), sisters Lena, Maura, Kathleen and Eileen and his niece Helena. P.J. will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Chris McGrath (Dublin), his nieces and nephews, Bernadette, Eileen, Jimmy, Patricia, John, Hugh, John, Sinéad and Jason, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (June 19th) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Assylinn (old) Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, P.J.’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie P.J.’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Cian Gray, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford

Cian, aged 19 years, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Josephine, father Matthew, brothers Niall and Odhrán, sister Tara, much-loved grandmother Roseann (Heslin), aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Cian’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Following government guidelines and to protect everyone dear to Cian and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne. House private please

Anne (Ena) Cecilia Zwanink (née McMorrow), Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo

Zwanink, Anne (Ena) Cecilia (née Mc Morrow), The Netherlands and formerly of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 9th 2021, suddenly at Weidevogelhof Nursing Home, Delft, The Netherlands. Loving wife of the late Len Zwanink and dear sister of the late Rose. Sadly missed by her heartbroken stepdaughter Alie, brother Brendan, grandchildren Bart and Peter, nieces Liesl, Selina, Veronica, Samantha, Yuonne, Caroline, Cora, nephews Gregory, Paul, Dermot and Kieran, Terry and Rory, sister-in-law Betty, cousins, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing with her sister Rose (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Anne (Ena) and her sister Rose will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Thursday June 19th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Burials will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Rose Atkins (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Atkins, Rose (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 11th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family under the amazing care of staff at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, Co. Meath. Former Principal of Kilross NS, Ballintogher, Co Sligo for 22 years. Predeceased by her husband Harold. Deeply regretted by her loving children Gregory, Selina, Liesl, and Paul, sons-in-law Dan and Tom, grandchildren Angelines, Dylan, Garth, Amanda, Caitlin, Joe and Daniel, brother Brendan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of extended family and friends. Reposing with her sister Anne (Ena) (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Rose and her sister Anne (Ena) will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co.Leitrim on Thursday June 17th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. Burial will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Fr. Seán Gildea OFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo / Rossnowlagh, Donegal

Fr. Seán Gildea OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly Ballinarry, Riverstown, Co. Sligo. Fr. Seán served as a Missionary Priest in Zimbabwe for 43 years. He died peacefully on June 11th 2021 (in his 98th year) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, also the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Anne and recently deceased brother Michael (Mick), Deeply mourned by Guardian Fr. Eugene, and his brother priests at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, sisters Nancy and Stella, brothers Willie, Paddy, Frank and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Liala, nephews, nieces, parishioners, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 5pm, via Kilmactranny, Ballinarry and Castlebaldwin, arriving at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, to repose from 7pm until 9pm. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eugene Hughes, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene Hughes, Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Rooney, London / Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Rooney Patrick (Patsy), London and late of Diffreen, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Predeceased by his brothers Liam and Joseph. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral will take place in London on Wednesday, 16th June 2021. The Rooney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

May they all Rest in Peace