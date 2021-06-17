Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, June 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Leddy, Linden House, Ballymote, Sligo / Fenagh, Leitrim

Linden House, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Bernadette (& Michael) Dublin, Kathleen (& Steve) London, brother Sean, Sligo, nephews Mark & Neil, cousin Frank (Athy), the loving staff at Linden House, Ballymote, neighbours, relatives & friends. inden House, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Removal on Thursday morning at approximately 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Eileen Beirne, Whitehall, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon



Eileen Beirne, Whitehall, Dublin and late of Lismacool, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her loving partner Martin, parents Joe & Margaret, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Anne. Eileen will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sister Bridie (Keane), brothers John, Val and Tom, sister-in-law Annette, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In private repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin. Removal on Saturday morning (19th June) at 11.30am to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal - F45 NX60 - for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed. To view go to https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin

Sean Gallagher (Retired teacher, Mean Scoile Mhuire, Galway), Highfiled Park, Galway City, Galway / Oranmore, Galway / Donegal

On Saturday, the 12th June, in Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, Co. Galway, after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Padraig (Paddy Mór), Cruit Island, Co. Donegal and Mary, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal, and his brother, Eunan. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Liam (Galway) and Séamus (Boyle) and by his sister, Máire; his nieces and nephews; his sister- in-law and brother- in -law; his grandnieces and grandnephews his relations and friends. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway on Thursday 17th June to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. Livestream link to view Mass online is https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-josephs-church-galway. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines on Funerals and social gatherings.

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, Cournaglea, Boyle, Roscommon

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, London, England and formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 31st May 2021; Peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home in London. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen, his brother Joseph (Joey), sisters Lena, Maura, Kathleen and Eileen and his niece Helena. P.J. will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Chris McGrath (Dublin), his nieces and nephews, Bernadette, Eileen, Jimmy, Patricia, John, Hugh, John, Sinéad and Jason, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (June 19th) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Assylinn (old) Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, P.J.’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie P.J.’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Anne (Ena) Cecilia Zwanink (née McMorrow), Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo

Zwanink, Anne (Ena) Cecilia (née Mc Morrow), The Netherlands and formerly of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 9th 2021, suddenly at Weidevogelhof Nursing Home, Delft, The Netherlands. Loving wife of the late Len Zwanink and dear sister of the late Rose. Sadly missed by her heartbroken stepdaughter Alie, brother Brendan, grandchildren Bart and Peter, nieces Liesl, Selina, Veronica, Samantha, Yuonne, Caroline, Cora, nephews Gregory, Paul, Dermot and Kieran, Terry and Rory, sister-in-law Betty, cousins, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbours. Mass of the Resurrection for both Anne (Ena) and her sister Rose will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Thursday June 19th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Burials will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Rita Dolan, Devenish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rita Dolan, Devenish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, in her 99th year. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Places in the church are limited; those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from her home to the church and from the church to the cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Garrison Day Care Centre c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member. Rita is predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply missed by her sister Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below.

Rose Atkins (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Atkins, Rose (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 11th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family under the amazing care of staff at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, Co. Meath. Former Principal of Kilross NS, Ballintogher, Co Sligo for 22 years. Predeceased by her husband Harold. Deeply regretted by her loving children Gregory, Selina, Liesl, and Paul, sons-in-law Dan and Tom, grandchildren Angelines, Dylan, Garth, Amanda, Caitlin, Joe and Daniel, brother Brendan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection for both Rose and her sister Anne (Ena) will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co.Leitrim on Thursday June 17th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. Burial will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

May they all Rest in Peace