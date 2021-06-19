Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, June 19, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Treacy (née Mahon), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Elizabeth (Lily) Treacy (nee Mahon) Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo. June 17th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, daughters Martha and Elizabeth, son Donnachadh, grandsons Jay and Shane, sister-in-law Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lily's Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 11.20 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Bartley Regan, Tartan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Bartley Regan, Tartan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on June 18th peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, children Gerard (Roscommon), Freda (Carrick-on-Shannon), Patricia (Carrick-on-Shannon), Son-in-law Vincent, Daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home with removal on Sunday 20th June at 12.30 to arrive to St.Attracta's church, Ballinameen for funeral Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Roscommon Pallative Care. In line with covid restrictions Bartley's Mass and burial will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Max of 50 people in church.

Philomena McGovern (née Walshe), Cannabo, Blacklion, Cavan / Charlestown, Mayo



Philomena McGovern (nee Walshe) Brighton England, & Cannabo, Blacklion, Co. Cavan & formerly of Sonnagh, Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh McGovern (Hun). Sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan at 11am, with burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the funeral Mass.

Francis Gerald (Gerry) O'Hagan, Unshinnagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Management and staff of St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by his parents, sister Bridie (Rooney) and brother Henry. Deeply regretted by his sisters Josephine Mitchell (Letterkenny) and Philomena Mc Morrow (Manorhamilton), brothers in law. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Aidan's Church, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. All arrangements made in accordance with government and HSE Covid 19 Guidelines. Funeral Mass may be viewed on 'Kinlough and Glenade Parish' Facebook page. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Phelim's Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Greg Bloxham, Gort Greine, Rahoon, Galway / Drumlish, Longford



Sadly, missed by his partner Gabriella (Bella), his children Louis, Elizabeth and Mila, his father Matt, mother Kathleen, brother Niall, Bella’s mother Deirdre (Grandi), extended family, neighbours and friends. A private cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, 19th June, at 4pm.

Ciarán Kelly, Knockranny, Keadue, Roscommon / Balbriggan, Dublin



Ciarán Kelly, Knockranny, Keadue, Co Roscommon and formerly Curran Park, Ballybriggan, Co Dublin. Ciarán passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family on 17th June 2021. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary, children Oisín and Áine, sisters Margaret, Christine, Philippa, and Cindy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ciarán’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning 19th of June at 10.30am, travelling through Curran Park, Balbriggan (approx. time 1pm) to arrive for ceremony & cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. In compliance with current government guidelines on public gatherings Ciarán’s ceremony is limited to 50 family members. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care or Cancer Care West at the following addresses: https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/ https://www.cancercarewest.ie/donate/

Nigel Brindley, Kanefield, Tulsk, Roscommon



Brindley, Kanefield, Tulsk, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Shaw, Lancashire. June 10th 2021 (Peacefully) at Roscommon University Hospital. Nigel, loving husband of Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving wife. sister June Hickey, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Monday.

Maureen O'Rourke (née Mc Dermott), Ballinphuil, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maureen O’Rourke (nee Mc Dermott), Ballinphuil, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in her 92nd year on Wednesday, 16th June, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and carers in The Plunkett Community Nursing Unit Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her parents Patrick and Margaret McDermott and her dear uncle Brian.May Maureen’s gentle soul rest in peace. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, grandsons Michael, Damian and Adrian and their partners and great-grandchildren, Anna, Aimee and Laya and her very kind and helpful neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 pm on Saturday, 19th of June, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery. Maureen’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie. In an effort to follow government guidelines Maureen’s Funeral Mass will be attended by family and close friends only and restricted to 50 people in the church.

Eileen Beirne, Whitehall, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Eileen Beirne, Whitehall, Dublin and late of Lismacool, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her loving partner Martin, parents Joe & Margaret, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brother-in-law Jimmy and sister-in-law Anne. Eileen will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sister Bridie (Keane), brothers John, Val and Tom, sister-in-law Annette, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In private repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin. Removal on Saturday morning (19th June) at 11.30am to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal - F45 NX60 - for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed. To view go to https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, Cournaglea, Boyle, Roscommon

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, London, England and formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 31st May 2021; Peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home in London. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen, his brother Joseph (Joey), sisters Lena, Maura, Kathleen and Eileen and his niece Helena. P.J. will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Chris McGrath (Dublin), his nieces and nephews, Bernadette, Eileen, Jimmy, Patricia, John, Hugh, John, Sinéad and Jason, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (June 19th) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Assylinn (old) Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, P.J.’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace