Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Morgan (née Gilhooly), Cabinteely, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim



Morgan (née Gilhooly) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18, late of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim) June 19th , 2021 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Maura, beloved wife of the late Parkes, loving mother of Tony and Barry. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Eve, Chloe, Grace, Paddy, Charlotte and Phoebe, her sister-in-law Eithne, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately on Wednesday June 23rd at 11am but can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cabinteely followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Maura’s Funeral Cortége is expected to pass by Johnstown Avenue after Mass at approx. 12.15pm

Elizabeth Treacy (née Mahon), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Elizabeth (Lily) Treacy (nee Mahon) Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo. June 17th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, daughters Martha and Elizabeth, son Donnachadh, grandsons Jay and Shane, sister-in-law Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lily's Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 11.20 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Bridie Keigher (née Kenny), No. 8, St. Joseph's Avenue, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballinagare, Roscommon



Bridie Keigher (née Kenny), No. 8, St. Joseph’s Avenue, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon, 18th June 2021; Suddenly, yet peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her brother Patrick Joseph and her sister May. Bridie will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Austin, her brother Alfie (Ballinagare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Bridie’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

Bartley Regan, Tartan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Bartley Regan, Tartan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on June 18th peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, children Gerard (Roscommon), Freda (Carrick-on-Shannon), Patricia (Carrick-on-Shannon), Son-in-law Vincent, Daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home with removal on Sunday 20th June at 12.30 to arrive to St.Attracta's church, Ballinameen for funeral Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Roscommon Pallative Care. In line with covid restrictions Bartley's Mass and burial will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Max of 50 people in church.

Philomena McGovern (née Walshe), Cannabo, Blacklion, Cavan / Charlestown, Mayo



Philomena McGovern (nee Walshe) Brighton England, & Cannabo, Blacklion, Co. Cavan & formerly of Sonnagh, Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Hugh McGovern (Hun). Sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan at 11am, with burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to the funeral Mass.

Nigel Brindley, Kanefield, Tulsk, Roscommon



Brindley, Kanefield, Tulsk, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Shaw, Lancashire. June 10th 2021 (Peacefully) at Roscommon University Hospital. Nigel, loving husband of Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving wife. sister June Hickey, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Monday.

May they all Rest in Peace