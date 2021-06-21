Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tessie O'Rourke (née Higgins), Main St, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon of Tessie O'Rourke, nee Higgins, formerly of Main St, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank and her brothers Michael, John, Josie and sister in law Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her relatives, many friends, former neighbours in Drumkeerin and the staff and fellow residents of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin followed by burial in Aughalaughey Cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel from church to cemetery via Tessie's residence on Main St. Due to Covid 19 and HSE Guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 persons while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of church and cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on you tube

Maura Morgan (née Gilhooly), Cabinteely, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Morgan (née Gilhooly) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18, late of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim) June 19th , 2021 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Maura, beloved wife of the late Parkes, loving mother of Tony and Barry. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Eve, Chloe, Grace, Paddy, Charlotte and Phoebe, her sister-in-law Eithne, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately on Wednesday June 23rd at 11am but can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cabinteely followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Maura’s Funeral Cortége is expected to pass by Johnstown Avenue after Mass at approx. 12.15pm



Elizabeth Treacy (née Mahon), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lily) Treacy (nee Mahon) Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo. June 17th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, daughters Martha and Elizabeth, son Donnachadh, grandsons Jay and Shane, sister-in-law Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lily's Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning at 11.20 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Bridie Keigher (née Kenny), No. 8, St. Joseph's Avenue, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballinagare, Roscommon

Bridie Keigher (née Kenny), No. 8, St. Joseph’s Avenue, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon, 18th June 2021; Suddenly, yet peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her brother Patrick Joseph and her sister May. Bridie will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband Austin, her brother Alfie (Ballinagare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Bridie’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace