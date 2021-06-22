Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Rooney (née Rooney), Glackbawn, Calry, Sligo / Glencar, Leitrim



Rooney, Margaret (née Rooney), Glackbawn, Calry, Co. Sligo and late of Corglass, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, June 21st 2021 peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the doctors and nurses at medical south in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Marion, Vincent and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, cherished grandchildren Ciaran, Vanessa and Shane, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Seán and Myles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family home private. Mass of the Resurrection at 12.00noon on Wednesday in Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry. Covid restriction apply and numbers limited to 50 at Funeral Mass. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Funeral Mass livestreamed at www.churchservices.tv/calryparish Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Messages of sympathy can be left at the obituary on www.feehilys.ie

Tessie O'Rourke (née Higgins), Main St, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon of Tessie O'Rourke, nee Higgins, formerly of Main St, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Frank and her brothers Michael, John, Josie and sister in law Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her relatives, many friends, former neighbours in Drumkeerin and the staff and fellow residents of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin followed by burial in Aughalaughey Cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel from church to cemetery via Tessie's residence on Main St. Due to Covid 19 and HSE Guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 persons while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of church and cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on you tube

Maura Morgan (née Gilhooly), Cabinteely, Dublin / Drumkeeran, Leitrim

Morgan (née Gilhooly) (Cabinteely, Dublin 18, late of Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim) June 19th , 2021 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff of St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Maura, beloved wife of the late Parkes, loving mother of Tony and Barry. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Eve, Chloe, Grace, Paddy, Charlotte and Phoebe, her sister-in-law Eithne, extended family, neighbours and friends. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Maura’s Funeral will take place privately on Wednesday June 23rd at 11am but can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cabinteely followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Maura’s Funeral Cortége is expected to pass by Johnstown Avenue after Mass at approx. 12.15pm

May they all Rest in Peace