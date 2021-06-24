Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, June 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridie Donohoe (née Gill) Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan



Unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence.Predeceased by her parents Francis and Mary, brothers Pat, Aidan, Brian and Willie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Pat Joe, sons Pat and Gary, daughters Yeonette and Siobhan, brother and sisters Mary, Kate, Rosaleen, Nuala, Margaret, Éamon, Sue, Josephine and Jacqueline, her sons-in-law Kevin and Pat, daughters-in-law Carmel and Celia, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence until removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Those who would like to attend but are unable to do so, please leave condolences in the section below. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link. https://vimeo.com/566501445

Padraig Branley, 'Omra', Pearse Rd., Sligo Town, Sligo / Glencar, Sligo

Former Mayor of Sligo 1998-1999 and Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council 2002-2003. Padraig, in his ninety-first year, unexpectedly, but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen and his siblings Joe, Chris, Maureen, Lily and Philomena. Dear father of Ciaran, Mary, Dorothy, Niall (London) and Deirdre (Limerick) and grandfather of Paddy, Kitty, Charlie, Matilda, Julia, Eleanor and Harry. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Frank (Boston), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 5:30pm for family only. Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday at 12:15pm to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormack, Co. Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1:00pm. Funeral will proceed to Rathcormack Cemetery after. You can stream Padraig’s Funeral Mass live by following this link facebook.com/pg/parishofdrumcliffandmaugherow/. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, the funeral will be private to family only. House private please. You are welcome to send a message of condolence to his family below.

Mary O'Connor (née McGeever) Dundrum, Dublin / Sligo / Ballyshannon, Donegal

(Late of Ballyshannon and Sligo) Mary, beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Noreen, Breda, Dan and Seán, died peacefully at home on the 22nd of June, 2021. Mary will be missed by her children, grandchildren Aoileann, Fíona, Cillian, Síofra, Seán, Lorcan and Tom, sons-in-law Darach and JJ, daughters-in-law Linda and Sinead her brother Danny, her sister Anne, her aunts and uncle, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all relatives, friends and neighbours. Our family would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely all those involved in her care throughout her illness.

A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, 24th of June, 2021 at 10am in at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally, Dublin 16 followed by a burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetry, Glencullen. Family flowers only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, 24th of June, 2021, at 10am by clicking on the link https://www.balallyparish.ie/

May they all Rest in Peace