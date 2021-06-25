Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bertie (Eugene) O'Hara, Townparks Manor, Kells, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim / Celbridge, Kildare / Cavan Town, Cavan



O'Hara, Bertie (Eugene), Townparks Manor, Kells and formerly of Ballinamore, Celbridge and Cavan, 23rd June 2021. Predeceased by his daughter Mary. Remembered by Breda, children Sinéad, Clodagh and Eoghan, granddaughters Helen and Alison, sons-in-law Dave Powell and Shane Monaghan, his sister Maureen Cytryn (New York), extended family and friends. House and service private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society in Bertie's honour. https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/in-memory-tributes-to-your-loved-one/donate-in-memory

Joseph (Joe) Travers, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim



TRAVERS, Joseph (Joe), late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on the 22nd of June 2021 in the exceptional care of the staff in Our Lady’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Monica and loving dad to Una (RIP), Al, Siobhán and Damien. Deeply missed by his sister Agnes; predeceased by his siblings Mary, Annie, Peggy, Kate and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, cherished grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Katie, Ian and Elli Marguerite, great-grandchild Sophie, sons-in-law Lance and Brian, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Maureen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to current H.S.E/government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral (only 50 persons allowed) will take place in the coming days. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital through the following link: https://www.stvincentsfoundation.ie/donation/donate/ Joseph's Funeral Mass may be viewed live on Saturday, June 26th, from 10am via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

Mary Gallagher, Rathmines, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Rathmines, Dublin and formerly Erris, Boyle, Co. Roscommon peacefully in St.Vincent's Hospital, Dublin on Thursday, 24th of June 2021. Predeceased by her parents John and Annie and her brother Micheal. Deeply mourned by her cousins, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Saturday, 26th of June, at 11am with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (with 50 people maximum) in the church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace